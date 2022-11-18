News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Qatar issues clothing protocol for fans at WC

Qatar issues clothing protocol for fans at WC

November 18, 2022 00:51 IST
'Attitudes towards dressing in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for the local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered'

Argentina supporters hold the Argentine flag at the Souq Wagif in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

IMAGE: Argentina supporters hold the Argentine flag at the Souq Wagif in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

In a decision that has invited criticism from across the world, the Qatar government issued attire guidelines for fans visiting the Middle-Eastern country for FIFA World Cup 2022.

 

In a statement issued by Qatar Tourism, the authority has asked the fans flocking to the country to wear appropriate clothes, keeping in mind the local culture.

"Attitudes towards dressing in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for the local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered," read a statement issued by Qatar Tourism on their website.

Spectators have been urged to respect Qatar's legal and cultural norms, including its restrictions on drinking, drugs, sexual activity, and attire.

Touching especially on clothing, travellers may want to reconsider their choices in light of the restrictions that Qatar has put in place.

The football extravaganza will begin on November 20 and will go on till December 18 with Ecuador facing hosts Qatar in the tournament opener.

The World Cup in 2022 will be held in eight stadiums across the middle-eastern nation of Qatar: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
