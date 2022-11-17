News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup, a catalyst to thaw Israel-Qatar ties

FIFA World Cup, a catalyst to thaw Israel-Qatar ties

November 17, 2022 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A delegation from Israel's foreign ministry will be allowed to provide consular assistance from Doha for its citizens coming for the World Cup matches.

The Israeli delegation's spokesperson, Alon Lavi, said it was already working out of a Doha hotel, with duties that include advising Israelis about local laws and avoiding friction with rival fans.

IMAGE: The Israeli delegation's spokesperson, Alon Lavi, said it was already working out of a Doha hotel, with duties that include advising Israelis about local laws and avoiding friction with rival fans. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Israel has sent diplomats to help its citizens attending the World Cup in Qatar and plans to launch temporary direct flights there on Sunday as the countries find a measure of accommodation for the soccer tournament despite having no formal relations.

 

Between 10,000 and 20,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches in the Gulf emirate, an unprecedented influx after years in which it admitted only low-key delegates.

Qatar is close to Iran and has hosted leaders of the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas.

Having normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020, the Israelis have suggested Qatar could follow if it tilts away from Tehran. Doha has ruled that out, saying Israel must first make way for a Palestinian state.

In a sign of easing ties, a delegation from Israel's foreign ministry will be allowed to provide consular assistance from the Qatari capital for its citizens coming for the games.

The delegation's spokesperson, Alon Lavi, said it was already working out of a Doha hotel, with duties that include advising Israelis about local laws and avoiding friction with rival fans.

"We are guests here, and there are many guests from many countries -- including countries that we are, perhaps, less accustomed to being right up next to -- and the rules here are ultimately more stringent," he told Israel's Army Radio.

Though alcohol will be permitted at select World Cup venues, a public service announcement by Lavi's ministry counselled Israelis to avoid drink altogether in conservative Qatar.

"We do not have all of the infrastructure that perhaps other countries have, and certainly given that we don't have diplomatic ties," Lavi said.

"Therefore the (potential) arrest of Israelis here is something that troubles us."

FIFA announced last week that Qatar would admit the first direct flights from Israel for the World Cup, on which Palestinians could also travel.

Cyprus-based TUS Airways, a subsidiary of Israel's Knafaim Holdings Ltd., said it expected final Qatari approval on Thursday to offer non-stop flights from Tel Aviv to Doha twice-weekly, possibly up to the final match.

The first plane would depart on Sunday ahead of the kick-off, said TUS chairman of the board Nimrod Borovitz, adding that most tickets were already sold, some with hotel packages.

He did not know how many Palestinians might be among the passengers, telling Reuters: "If they have permission to fly from Ben Gurion Airport they can fly with us.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Did Ronaldo's bombshell interview impact Portugal?
Did Ronaldo's bombshell interview impact Portugal?
'Iran's focus on playing, not political issues'
'Iran's focus on playing, not political issues'
'Brazil are not the favourites to win FIFA WC'
'Brazil are not the favourites to win FIFA WC'
Court says Jain hid proceeds of crime, denies bail
Court says Jain hid proceeds of crime, denies bail
Cong asks Maken to continue as Rajasthan in-charge
Cong asks Maken to continue as Rajasthan in-charge
S&P paints a grim picture of Indian banks
S&P paints a grim picture of Indian banks
How narco test helps in cracking tough crimes
How narco test helps in cracking tough crimes

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

We Won't See These Guys in Doha

We Won't See These Guys in Doha

How Australia's A-League is trying to lure Ronaldo

How Australia's A-League is trying to lure Ronaldo

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances