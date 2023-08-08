News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Colombia reach first World Cup quarter-final with 1-0 win over Jamaica

Colombia reach first World Cup quarter-final with 1-0 win over Jamaica

August 08, 2023 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Colombia

IMAGE: Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates scoring. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

A second-half goal by Catalina Usme fired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and carried the South Americans to their first Women's World Cup quarter-final.

The captain's 51st-minute strike sent Colombian fans into delirium at a packed Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and ensured they will battle England for a place in the last four.

What had been a testy and physical clash up to halftime exploded into life after Usme's breakthrough, with both teams attacking furiously.

 
Jamaica's 'Reggae Girlz' had chances to level the match but bowed out swinging after reaching the knockout phase for the first time in their second World Cup.

Having not conceded a goal all tournament, Jamaica stifled the Colombians early, often leaving their players splayed on the turf with heavy tackles.

Colombia wunderkind Linda Caicedo was kept quiet on the left flank, and the South Americans' first decent scoring chance had to wait until a corner in the 38th minute.

It was wasted, though, with Jorelyn Carabali sending a wild volley from the edge of the area sailing over the bar.

Colombia

IMAGE: Colombia's Lorena Bedoya Durango and Ivonne Chacon celebrate after the match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Referee Kate Jacewicz lost patience with the Jamaicans' physicality, handing out two yellow cards in five minutes to defender Chantelle Swaby and midfielder Drew Spence near halftime.

It was Colombia's new girl Ana Maria Guzman breaking the game open after the break, the 18-year-old full back finding Usme in space on the right with a long cross.

Usme took the ball past Jamaica defender Deneisha Blackwood and fired a low, left-foot strike inside the far post.

Jamaica had a golden chance to level three minutes later when Blackwood's corner picked out Jody Brown in front of goal but the midfielder's header pinged off the base of the left post.

Jamaica pushed forward in desperation as regulation time dwindled.

Drew Spence rose to meet a Tiffany Cameron cross but thumped her header just wide of the left post in the 82nd minute, allowing Colombia to hold firm to the finish.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Japan's Hockey Team Set Example
SEE: Japan's Hockey Team Set Example
SEE: Jadeja Dances His Heart Out!
SEE: Jadeja Dances His Heart Out!
They Bring A Smile To Sachin's Face!
They Bring A Smile To Sachin's Face!
The Curious Case Of The Conspirative Mic
The Curious Case Of The Conspirative Mic
'Modi travelled to 7 nations when Manipur was burning'
'Modi travelled to 7 nations when Manipur was burning'
Recipe: Jayanti Soni's Alu Bread Potli
Recipe: Jayanti Soni's Alu Bread Potli
Unadkat vs Shardul: Who will secure India's WC dream?
Unadkat vs Shardul: Who will secure India's WC dream?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Women's WC: Australia down Danes; England edge Nigeria

Women's WC: Australia down Danes; England edge Nigeria

Barcelona bank on Gundogan, Lewandowski experience

Barcelona bank on Gundogan, Lewandowski experience

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances