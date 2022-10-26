News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Qatar scraps pre-arrival COVID test for fans

FIFA WC: Qatar scraps pre-arrival COVID test for fans

October 26, 2022 23:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Last week, Qatar eased its mask rules and now only requires masks for people visiting healthcare facilities. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

World Cup host Qatar has scrapped a requirement for visitors to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the Gulf Arab state, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previously, Qatar had told fans attending the World Cup they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, before departing by air or at the border crossing.

 

Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

Qatar residents are no longer to take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of returning to the country from abroad.

The health ministry also dropped a requirement that adults show their COVID-19 status on a government-run contact tracing smartphone application called Ehteraz before entering stadiums or other establishments like shops and restaurants.

Visitors and residents must still show the application before entering a healthcare facility, the statement said.

Qatar is easing restrictions because "the number of COVID-19 cases (is) continuing to drop around the world and in Qatar, and the ongoing roll-out of Qatar's National COVID-19 Vaccination Program," the statement said.

Last week, Qatar eased its mask rules and now only requires masks for people visiting healthcare facilities.

Qatar, which has a population of nearly 3 million, has recorded more than 440,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 692 deaths from the virus, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit's coach is not impressed with the skipper...
Rohit's coach is not impressed with the skipper...
We should let it hurt: England skip on Ireland loss
We should let it hurt: England skip on Ireland loss
Team India refuse cold food after T20 WC training
Team India refuse cold food after T20 WC training
How rain, Ireland put England's T20 WC in peril
How rain, Ireland put England's T20 WC in peril
Gandhis, Manmohan in Kharge's new 47-member Cong panel
Gandhis, Manmohan in Kharge's new 47-member Cong panel
3 linked with opening of Assam's 'Miya Museum' held
3 linked with opening of Assam's 'Miya Museum' held
Why AAP wants Lakshmi-Ganesh pix on currency notes
Why AAP wants Lakshmi-Ganesh pix on currency notes

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Can throwdown stick produce inswingers, outswingers?

Can throwdown stick produce inswingers, outswingers?

Versatile Arshdeep has tools to emulate Zaheer

Versatile Arshdeep has tools to emulate Zaheer

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances