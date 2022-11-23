FIFA WC PIX: France vs Australia

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe battles for possession with Australia's Mathew Leckie during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

France recovered from an early deficit to take a 2-1 lead over Australia into halftime as they opened their title defence in a Group D clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Craig Goodwin but Adrien Rabiot got the French back on level terms in the 27th with Olivier Giroud putting them ahead with a tap-in five minutes later.

IMAGE: France's Adrien Rabiot scores the team's first goal against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images