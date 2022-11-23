News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC PIX: France vs Australia

FIFA WC PIX: France vs Australia

November 23, 2022 01:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kylian Mbappe of France battles for possession with Mathew Leckie of Australia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe battles for possession with Australia's Mathew Leckie during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

France recovered from an early deficit to take a 2-1 lead over Australia into halftime as they opened their title defence in a Group D clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Craig Goodwin but Adrien Rabiot got the French back on level terms in the 27th with Olivier Giroud putting them ahead with a tap-in five minutes later.

France's Adrien Rabiot scores the team's first goal against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium

IMAGE: France's Adrien Rabiot scores the team's first goal against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud of France scores their team's second goal past Mathew Ryan of Australia

IMAGE: Olivier Giroud of France scores their team's second goal past Mathew Ryan of Australia. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik doesn't believe in chop and change philosophy
Hardik doesn't believe in chop and change philosophy
FIFA WC: Green Falcons sink talons into Messi's dream
FIFA WC: Green Falcons sink talons into Messi's dream
FIFA WC: Saudi fans on World Cup high
FIFA WC: Saudi fans on World Cup high
Aaftab undergoes polygraph test; blood detect in flat
Aaftab undergoes polygraph test; blood detect in flat
Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters
Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters
Will Surya get a Test call-up for Bangladesh tour?
Will Surya get a Test call-up for Bangladesh tour?
FIFA: Modric will happily retire if Croatia win WC
FIFA: Modric will happily retire if Croatia win WC

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters

Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters

FIFA: Modric will happily retire if Croatia win WC

FIFA: Modric will happily retire if Croatia win WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances