News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Giroud brace ties him with Thierry for record

FIFA WC: Giroud brace ties him with Thierry for record

November 23, 2022 02:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

France's Olivier Giroud celebrates with Ousmane Dembele after scoring their team's second goal.

IMAGE: France's Olivier Giroud celebrates with Ousmane Dembele after scoring their team's second goal. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud netted twice to become France's joint record scorer as they fought back to put Australia to the sword, opening their World Cup defence with a 4-1 Group D win on Tuesday that silenced talk of a holders' curse.

Australia had taken a stunning lead at Al Janoub Stadium when Craig Goodwin applied a super finish to Mathew Leckie's cross after nine minutes, but France levelled when Adrien Rabiot headed home and Giroud's tap-in gave them the halftime lead.

Kylian Mbappe's glancing header in the 68th minute was followed by Giroud's 51st international goal three minutes later, drawing him level with Thierry Henry as France's all-time top marksman.

 

Didier Deschamps' side, lead Group D after rivals Denmark and Tunisia drew 0-0 earlier on Tuesday.

36-year-old target man Giroud put the World Cup holders ahead at 2-1 with a tap-in after 32 minutes and added his second in the 71st to make the score 4-1 with a header from a Kylian Mbappe cross.

Drafted into the team to play his 115th international after Karim Benzema was ruled out of the tournament by injury on Saturday, Giroud equalled the record set by Henry in his 123-match international career from 1997 to 2010.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Saudi fans on World Cup high
FIFA WC: Saudi fans on World Cup high
Hardik doesn't believe in chop and change philosophy
Hardik doesn't believe in chop and change philosophy
FIFA: Modric will happily retire if Croatia win WC
FIFA: Modric will happily retire if Croatia win WC
WC PIX: Giroud ties record as France drub Australia
WC PIX: Giroud ties record as France drub Australia
FIFA WC: Who was behind the Saudi halftime resurgence?
FIFA WC: Who was behind the Saudi halftime resurgence?
Aaftab undergoes polygraph test; blood detect in flat
Aaftab undergoes polygraph test; blood detect in flat
Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters
Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Green Falcons sink talons into Messi's dream

FIFA WC: Green Falcons sink talons into Messi's dream

Goa Tourism issues notice to Yuvraj over villa

Goa Tourism issues notice to Yuvraj over villa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances