FIFA WC Final: Fans come out in numbers as Messi sets milestone

Lionel Messi etched his name further into football history by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final, while Spain's prodigious talent Lamine Yamal made his mark as the third-youngest starter, creating a unique generational clash on the grandest stage.

IMAGE: Argentina fans hang banners inside the stadium before the FIFA World Cup final in New York on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi became the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, captaining Argentina for a record third time.

Lamine Yamal, at 19 years and six days old, became the third-youngest player ever to start a World Cup final, following Pele and Giuseppe Bergomi.

The final marked the first time in World Cup history that two starting outfield players from opposing teams were separated by an age difference of more than 20 years.

Messi previously led Argentina to the 2014 final, losing to Germany, and lifted the trophy in 2022 after defeating France.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere outside the MetLife stadium in New Jersey on Sunday as Spain and Argentina fans turned up in their numbers. Argentina captain Messi added another milestone to his legendary career by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, while Spain's Lamine Yamal became the third-youngest player ever to start the tournament's showpiece match.

Messi's Historic Captaincy

IMAGE: Argentina fans wear Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi shirts inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Leading Argentina into the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Spain, Messi becomes the first player ever to captain his country in three World Cup finals. Messi has led Argentina in the finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Qatar in 2022 and is set to lead the team out on Sunday. In 2014, Messi led a team which had faced several setbacks due to injuries and eventually lost the finals to Germany by 1-0, as per FIFA.com. In 2022, Messi lifted the cup for the first time after Argentina defeated France on penalties at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The final marks Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, further cementing his place among the greatest players in the history of the game.

Yamal's Youthful Milestone

IMAGE: Argentina and Spain fans inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

At the other end of the age spectrum, Yamal started the final at 19 years and six days old, making him the third-youngest player ever to feature in a World Cup final from the starting lineup. Only Brazil legend Pele, who was 17 years and 249 days old in the 1958 final, and Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi, who was 18 years and 201 days old in the 1982 final, were younger than Yamal. The Spanish teenager also overtook compatriot Pau Cubarsi (19 years and 178 days) and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 years and 207 days) on the all-time list, according to One Football's X handle.

A Generational Clash

IMAGE: Argentina fan wearing football-shaped glasses and a wig in the national colours gathers in Central Park. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The final also created another unique World Cup record. It is the first in tournament history to feature two starting outfield players from opposing teams separated by an age difference of more than 20 years.

IMAGE: Spain fans pose as supporters gather in Central Park. Photograph: Jordan Tovin/Reuters

The contrasting milestones of Messi and Yamal underscored a symbolic passing of generations, with one of football's greatest-ever players sharing the World Cup final stage with one of the sport's brightest young stars.