FIFA WC: England's Ben White out for personal reasons

FIFA WC: England's Ben White out for personal reasons

December 01, 2022 02:05 IST
England's Ben White during training.

IMAGE: England's Ben White during training. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Defender Ben White has left the England camp and gone home for personal reasons, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that he was not expected to return to the tournament.

White, normally a central defender but who has been operating as right back for Premier League table-topping Arsenal this season, was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad.

 

He missed training two days ago, with the FA saying he was ill.

White, who has four caps, was called up as a late replacement for last year's European Championship but did not feature.

Source: REUTERS
