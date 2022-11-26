News
FIFA WC: England lucky to get point against young USA

FIFA WC: England lucky to get point against young USA

November 26, 2022 03:10 IST
Tim Ream of United States defends Bukayo Saka of England

IMAGE: USA's Tim Ream defends England's Bukayo Saka during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

England suffered a sobering reality check as they were outplayed for long periods by a youthful United States side in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

A 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday sent fans' hopes soaring but Gareth Southgate's side were fortunate not to suffer a repeat of their 1950 World Cup calamity against the Americans.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic struck the crossbar for the U.S. and they failed to take a stack of first-half chances against an England team stuck in second gear.

 

England captain Harry Kane was restricted to half chances while the closest England came to scoring was a Mason Mount effort on the stroke of halftime.

Tuke Shaw of England controls the ball under pressure of Sergino Dest of United States

IMAGE: uke Shaw of England controls the ball under pressure from Sergino Dest of United States Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

While the result, and performance was desperately disappointing, England top the group on four points and remain in the box seat to reach the last 16.

The United States, who drew with Wales on Monday, have two points and will go into their last game against Iran knowing a win could take them into the last 16.

Iran are second on three points with Wales bottom on one point and all outcomes are still possible going into the final round of games when England take on the Welsh.

For the first time in 54 games, England manager Gareth Southgate named an unchanged starting line-up but before halftime, they were unrecognisable to the side that put six goals past Iran in their opening match.

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham of England controls the ball against USA's Yunus Musah. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham of England controls the ball against USA's Yunus Musah. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

They did have the first chance as Kane's goalbound shot was blocked by Walker Zimmerman and flew wide but after that, they ceded control to the young American side featuring five players who ply their trade in England.

Haji Wright, the only change to Gregg Berhalter's line-up from the draw with Wales, headed wide and England had a huge let-off when Weston McKennie half-volleyed over.

Juventus's McKennie, sporting a red, white and blue hairdo, then instigated another move with a surging run before the ball was worked across to Pulisic who crashed an angled left-foot drive against the bar in the 33rd minute.

Tim Ream of United States defends Bukayo Saka of England

IMAGE: USA's Weston McKennie and England's Harry Kane compete for the ball. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The chances kept flowing for a slick American side before halftime with Sergino Dest threatening after a weaving run and Pulisic scuffing a header wide.

England finally awoke from their slumber just before the break with Bukayo Saka scooping a shot over before U.S. keeper Matt Turner was forced into his first save of the match, pushing Mount's drilled low shot around the post.

Southgate resisted the temptation to make changes at halftime but the pattern quickly resumed with Pulisic having a shot deflected wide and from the corner, England defender Harry Maguire made a crucial intervention with Tim Ream lurking.

He finally turned to his bench and brought on experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson and the mercurial Jack Grealish but to little effect as the game fizzled out.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

