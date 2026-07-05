Ibrahimovic Doubts Ronaldo's Future Impact For Portugal

Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sparked debate by questioning Cristiano Ronaldo's potential effectiveness for Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing concerns over the veteran striker's age and current form.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia in their Round of 32 encounter at Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada, on Saturday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, will be too old to lead Portugal effectively in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ibrahimovic suggests Ronaldo's current selection is driven by ego and nostalgia rather than peak performance and mobility.

Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Croatia, advancing to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Goncalo Ramos scored the winning goal for Portugal in the 94th minute against Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever knockout stage goal in a FIFA World Cup, converting a penalty against Croatia.

Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic argued that Portugal should not expect to succeed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while relying on 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo as their starting striker. He felt Ronaldo has declined physically, lacks his former mobility and finishing ability, and is being selected more because of his reputation than his current performances.

"Portugal fans could have expected what's happening. You can't expect to win anything in 2026 with a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Especially since Ramos is on the bench, having come on and scored," Goal.com quoted Ibrahimovic as saying.

Ibrahimovic's Critique of Ronaldo's Role

"This isn't 'legendary leadership.' It's the ego that's holding the team hostage. Ronaldo has lost his touch and mobility. Now he's just in the box... At this point, his aura is supporting him more than his legs. Continuing to start him is pure nostalgia-driven madness," he added.

Portugal's Dramatic World Cup Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after staging a dramatic comeback to defeat Croatia 2-1.

The 2-1 comeback keeps Portugal unbeaten against Croatia in competitive matches and sends them into a Round of 16 clash with Spain.

With penalties looming, Portugal won it in the 94th minute. Leão's cross found Ramos, who powered a header home.

Deep into added time, Josko Gvardiol thought he'd equalised from a scramble, but a lengthy VAR check found Igor Matanovic offside in the build-up.

The goal was disallowed. Portugal's equaliser, converted from the penalty spot by Cristiano Ronaldo, was the veteran forward's first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, achieved in his record-extending sixth appearance at the tournament.

Portugal will next lock horns with Spain in the Round of 16 clash on Monday July 6 (July 7, 12:30 AM IST).