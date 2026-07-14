FIFA WC 2026: Will injured Mbappe miss semis vs Spain?

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in the crucial World Cup semi-final against Spain despite a minor ankle injury sustained during the quarter-final win over Morocco, as confirmed by coach Didier Deschamps.

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe is seen resting during a training session at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, US on Monday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe suffered a minor ankle injury during France's World Cup quarter-final victory over Morocco.

Despite the injury, Mbappe participated in Monday's training session, albeit with reduced intensity.

France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Mbappe is 'fine' and is expected to play in the semi-final against Spain.

Mbappe was substituted late in the 2-0 win against Morocco, prompting concerns about his fitness.

France captain Kylian Mbappe did not complete Monday’s final training session before the World Cup semi-final against Spain after suffering a minor ankle injury during Les Bleus' quarter-final win over Morocco.

Mbappe's Training Regimen

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe trained for a while on Monday before taking time off. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Mbappe, who was substituted late in France’s 2-0 victory last Thursday, was partly rested during Monday's session. The injury is not expected to prevent him from playing on Tuesday.

Coach Deschamps' Assurance

“Kylian is fine,” France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters. Asked if Mbappe had trained, he added: “Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15.”