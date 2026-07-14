Home  » Sports » FIFA WC 2026: Will injured Mbappe miss semis vs Spain?

FIFA WC 2026: Will injured Mbappe miss semis vs Spain?

July 14, 2026 10:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in the crucial World Cup semi-final against Spain despite a minor ankle injury sustained during the quarter-final win over Morocco, as confirmed by coach Didier Deschamps.

France's Kylian Mbappe is seen resting during a training session at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, US on Monday

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe is seen resting during a training session at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, US on Monday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kylian Mbappe suffered a minor ankle injury during France's World Cup quarter-final victory over Morocco.
  • Despite the injury, Mbappe participated in Monday's training session, albeit with reduced intensity.
  • France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Mbappe is 'fine' and is expected to play in the semi-final against Spain.
  • Mbappe was substituted late in the 2-0 win against Morocco, prompting concerns about his fitness.
 

France captain Kylian Mbappe did not complete Monday’s final training session before the World Cup semi-final against Spain after suffering a minor ankle injury during Les Bleus' quarter-final win over Morocco.

Mbappe's Training Regimen

France's Kylian Mbappe trained for a while on Monday before taking time off

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe trained for a while on Monday before taking time off. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Mbappe, who was substituted late in France’s 2-0 victory last Thursday, was partly rested during Monday's session. The injury is not expected to prevent him from playing on Tuesday.

Coach Deschamps' Assurance

“Kylian is fine,” France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters. Asked if Mbappe had trained, he added: “Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15.”

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Kylian MbappeSpainFranceMoroccoDidier Deschamps

More From Rediff

Rivalry and revenge: the long, bitter relationship between England and Argentina

Rivalry and revenge: the long, bitter relationship between England and Argentina
UTT: Szocs Secures Dramatic Win For Goa Challengers Against Kolkata ThunderBlades

UTT: Szocs Secures Dramatic Win For Goa Challengers Against Kolkata ThunderBlades
India's Boxing Prowess On Display At Asian Championships

India's Boxing Prowess On Display At Asian Championships

Related Stories

Messi eyes England first as Argentina chase WC final berth

Messi eyes England first as Argentina chase WC final berth

Quick Links

FIFAWorld CupSouthern Methodist UniversityDallasTexas

Web Stories

7 Diet, Exercise Tips From World Cup Stars

7 Diet, Exercise Tips From World Cup Stars
Check Out Xiaomi 17 Ultra!

Check Out Xiaomi 17 Ultra!
7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026