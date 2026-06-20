FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius joins Brazil legends, reaches unique feat

Brazil got their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign up and running in style with a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia, moving to the top of Group C and ending the Caribbean nation's hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

IMAGE: Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal against Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US on Friday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Brazil striker Vinicius Jr became the third player from his country to score and assist in two different FIFA World Cup editions, joining legends like Jairzinho and Rivaldo in an elite list.

So far in the ongoing tournament, Vinicius has scored two goals and delivered one assist. After emerging as Brazil's sole goal-scorer in the 1-1 draw against Morocco, he delivered a goal in the first half and also assisted his teammate Matheus Cunha in his 36th-minute strike.

Before this, he had one goal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar against South Korea.

Now he has joined Jairzinho (2 - 1970 and 1974) and Rivaldo (2 - 1998 and 2002) as the third Brazilian player to score and assist in two different FIFA World Cup editions, as per Opta.

Brazil got their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign up and running in style with a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia, moving to the top of Group C and ending the Caribbean nation's hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening match, Carlo Ancelotti's side arrived under pressure to deliver a statement performance. Haiti, meanwhile, entered the contest encouraged by a spirited display against Scotland despite suffering defeat.

Brazil showed their attacking intent from the outset and thought they had taken an early lead when Raphinha finished from Bruno Guimaraes' clever through ball. However, the celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

The breakthrough eventually arrived midway through the first half. Vinicius Junior's powerful effort was parried by goalkeeper Johny Placide, but Matheus Cunha reacted quickest to force the loose ball over the line despite desperate attempts from the Haitian defence to clear it.

Cunha doubled Brazil's advantage soon after, capping an impressive display with a clinical finish. The striker raced onto a perfectly weighted pass from Vinicius and blasted his effort into the roof of the net at the near post, leaving Placide with no chance.

Vinicius then added a third before the interval to put the result beyond doubt. Exploiting Haiti's high defensive line, the Real Madrid forward sprinted through on goal and calmly slotted a low shot past Placide.

The only concern for Brazil in the opening half was the injury-enforced withdrawal of Raphinha.

Haiti showed greater attacking ambition after the break and nearly found a way back into the contest. Defender Ricardo Ade came closest when his glancing header from a corner forced Alisson Becker into a sharp reaction save.

Despite creating fewer chances in the second period, Brazil remained in control and thought they had added a fourth through Endrick, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

The victory gives Brazil four points from two matches, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference, and leaves them well placed to secure a place in the Round of 32. They will face Scotland in their final group match, while Haiti's elimination was confirmed despite their improved second-half display.