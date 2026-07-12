Ibra hails defending champs: 'This is why the world fears Argentina'

'That’s not just a football victory -- that’s the heartbeat of an entire nation'

Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez.

Former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic has praised Argentina for delivering under pressure in a thrilling win over Switzerland on Saturday.

Argentina reached the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after a 3-1 win over Switzerland in Kansas.

Key Points Zlatan Ibrahimovic hails Argentina's fighting spirit.

Argentina President Javier Milei congratulates team.

Argentina beat Switzerland in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi faces England for the first time when they meet in the semis.

While Argentina's midfield looked tired and vulnerable, and Switzerland exploited it beautifully, they still managed to hold on.

They simply refuses to give up, and that unshakeable belief is what carries them through.

'This is why the world fears Argentina. You can criticise them for 90 minutes, you can say they didn’t play their best football, but when the moment of truth arrives, they always find a way to survive. That’s what champions do," he said on Fox Sports.

'Look at those celebrations. Look at the tears in the stands. That’s not just a football victory -- that’s the heartbeat of an entire nation. Millions of Argentinians will remember this night for the rest of their lives because their dream is still alive,'

'People doubted them during this match. They said Switzerland were the better team, they questioned Argentina’s performance and wrote them off. Well, football doesn’t hand out trophies for playing beautifully. It rewards the team that delivers when everything is on the line, and Argentina did exactly that.'

Lionel Messi to face England for first time

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi remonstrates with referee Joao Pinheiro. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

For the first time in the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi couldn’t find the back of the net, but Ibra was still praise for the GOAT.

'And Lionel Messi… once again, when history called, he answered. Great players don’t always score the winning goal, but they leave their fingerprints all over the biggest matches. That’s why his name will live forever in football.'

Ibra warned England to not take the defending champions lightly.

'Now let me warn every team left in this tournament. If you think Argentina have reached the semi-finals by accident, you’ve learned absolutely nothing. This team grows stronger under pressure, and once they smell the World Cup trophy, they become dangerous in a way very few nations ever have. The dream is alive, the belief is alive, and Argentina are only two victories away from football immortality.'

Speaking about facing England for the first time, Messi said it holds a massive significance.

'Matches against the big national teams are always special, and I've never played against England before, so it will be a unique game. It's a World Cup semi-final, and now we'll rest and prepare for it. We've put in a huge effort after going through two extra times and then another match, and that shows sometimes.'

'Vamos Argentina...'

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after their win over Switzerland. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina President Javier Milei celebrated the national team's dramatic victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, expressing his delight after the defending champions booked their place in the last four.

Soon after Argentina secured a 3-1 extra-time win in Kansas City, Milei shared a post on X and hailed Lionel Scaloni's side by tweeting, "VAMOS ARGENTINA CARAJO...!!!"

The victory sent Argentina into a blockbuster semi-final against England as La Albiceleste moved two wins away from becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.