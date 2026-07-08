Thierry Henry: Messi 'Not Human' in World Cup Comeback; Beckham, Rivaldo Also Praise Star

Football icons Thierry Henry, David Beckham, and Rivaldo have expressed profound admiration for Lionel Messi's 'not human' ability to inspire Argentina's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 comeback against Egypt, highlighting his unparalleled competitive spirit and leadership.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Egypt's Karim Hafez and Marawan Attia during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match at Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US on Tuesday. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Thierry Henry described Lionel Messi as 'not human' for his ability to elevate his game and inspire Argentina's dramatic comeback against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Henry recalled a training incident where a 'transformed' Messi scored three goals in a row after a disputed call, demonstrating his intense competitive spirit.

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, praised Messi's character both on and off the pitch, calling him 'one very special Human'.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo applauded Messi's leadership and Argentina's fighting spirit, acknowledging the team's determination to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Messi's performance, even at 39 and in his sixth World Cup, continues to draw awe and admiration from former teammates and rivals alike.

Thierry Henry said his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi reminded everyone that he is "not human" after the Argentina captain inspired a dramatic comeback against Egypt, saying the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has a unique ability to raise his game when his team needs him the most. Reacting to Argentina's 3-2 victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Henry, while speaking on Fox Sports, reflected on his years as Messi's teammate at Barcelona and said the Argentine's competitive fire is unlike anything he has witnessed.

Messi's Unmatched Competitive Spirit

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Egypt's Mohanad Lashin. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

"First and foremost, look at him crying, and how much that means to him and to the team," Henry said on Fox Sports. "It first reminded us that he's human; he's human because he missed some penalty kicks, four out of eight. Then it reminds us again that he's not human!" Henry and Messi played together at FC Barcelona for three seasons, from 2007 to 2010. During their time together, they helped the club win seven major trophies, including the historic 2009 treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Champions League).

Henry then recalled a training-ground incident during their time together to explain what motivates Messi. "I played with him as you just mentioned, and what happens with Leo--don't wake the sleeping beast inside him! That's exactly what's happening, and I've seen it up close in training. "You know how it can be in training sometimes; when one of the coaches doesn't want to call a foul, or when the ball goes out, and play continues, and then a goal is scored from it, and Leo wanted that ball called out or as a foul. And when the coach said, 'The ball didn't go out, stop complaining, this could happen in a match.' In the next moment, you look into his eyes and find that he's completely transformed!"

Awe-Inspiring Performances

"He goes and takes the ball, and I was there and witnessed it myself, then he scores three goals in a row; he takes the ball from you and scores straight away, then he snatches it again and scores, then he snatches it and scores again, then he turns around and says: 'Next time, call the foul.' And we were all saying: 'Yeah, yeah, next time we'll call the foul!' Because you simply can't stop him. When he gets into that mood, it's very hard to contain him," Henry further added. Henry said Messi displayed the same mentality against Egypt, refusing to let an earlier penalty miss define his performance.

"...this guy, and let's be honest, it doesn't always work out -- but when his team needs it, he completely elevates his game. We're talking about a player who played 120 minutes in the last match, and yet he elevated his level, started taking the ball and dribbling past almost everyone to try to change the course of the game... wow," he said, as per Fox Sports. The French great admitted that even after sharing the pitch with some of football's biggest names, Messi continued to leave him in awe. "In truth, looking at him, I was just remembering the days of playing with him. I played with Zizou and with a lot of great players like Ronaldinho and others, and it's no shame to say this, but sometimes when he scored some goals and I was on the field with him, I'd take a second or two to process and say to myself: 'Wow!' Then I'd remember: 'Oh, you're playing now, get back into the match!' That doesn't happen to me much, but he's a unique version of it," he added.

A Hollywood Story

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after their win over Egypt in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photograph: Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

"Look, we're here in the Los Angeles area, Culver City or whatever it is, and this scenario is like a Hollywood movie! There are things that feel almost scripted, like a film plot that couldn't happen in real life, to the point where you'd say the director overdid this storyline! But this guy writes history with his feet," he concluded.

Former England skipper David Beckham praised not only the World Cup legend's brilliance on the pitch but also his character away from football. Beckham, the co-owner and president of Inter Miami CF, shared two Instagram stories after Argentina's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 triumph, celebrating the player he spent years persuading to join the Major League Soccer club in one of the biggest transfers in football history.

"This is one very special Human. Not just because of what he does on the pitch but who he is off it," Beckham wrote alongside a picture of Messi. In another story, the former England captain shared another image of the Argentine superstar with the caption, "Nothing more to say." Beckham and Messi have developed a close professional relationship through Inter Miami, where Beckham played a key role in bringing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to the United States with a landmark deal that also included an equity stake in the franchise.

Rivaldo's Admiration

Brazil's veteran football player Rivaldo praised Lionel Messi and Argentina's fighting spirit after the defending champions staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The 2002 World Cup winner took to Instagram after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory and applauded both Messi's leadership and the team's determination to overturn a two-goal deficit. "What grit, what a will to win, what a fight, and what dedication from everyone! This is what fans expect to see on the pitch in a World Cup. Talking about @leomessi is stating the obvious. What a player! At 39 years old, playing in his sixth World Cup, he continues to show the same passion for the Argentina jersey: celebrating, fighting, crying and, once again, being decisive," Rivaldo wrote.

"I am Brazilian, I love my country, and I will always cheer for our National Team. Rivalry is part of football, but I also know how to recognise and admire when I see a great match and a team leaving everything on the pitch. Games like this make football greater and are worthy of a World Cup. Congratulations to Argentina for advancing," he added.