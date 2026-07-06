The silence after the storm: Azteca mourns Mexico's exit

Mexico's World Cup journey concluded in a devastating 3-2 defeat against England at the historic Azteca Stadium, leaving fans heartbroken despite 'El Tri's' impressive run to the round of 16 without conceding a goal.

IMAGE: A Mexico fan wearing a wrestling mask reacts as they watch the match in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Key Points Mexico's World Cup campaign concluded with a 3-2 loss to England at the Azteca Stadium, ending their hopes of advancing further in the tournament.

The defeat was particularly painful as England played the final third of the match with only 10 men after Jarell Quansah received a red card.

Fans at the iconic Azteca Stadium, where Mexico had rarely lost competitive matches, were left in tears and silence after the crushing defeat.

Despite the loss, Mexico had a strong run, reaching the round of 16 without conceding a single goal.

The atmosphere in Mexico City, from the stadium to central Reforma avenue, shifted from intense optimism to profound sadness following the match.

Mexico's World Cup dream died in a crushing 3-2 defeat by England at their fortress Azteca Stadium on Sunday, delivering a gut punch to home fans who had started to believe 'El Tri' were destined to go deep into the tournament.

Fans streamed out of the iconic stadium, where Mexico had lost only two competitive matches before Sunday's defeat, many in tears.

The noise of more than 80,000-strong supporters silenced.

Heartbreak at Azteca

IMAGE: A little Mexico fan couldn't hold back his tears following his team's elimination from the World Cup . Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

The question that had echoed around the stadium throughout the match -- "¿Y si sí?" (What if?) -- brutally answered.

"The party's over," said Elizabeth Marcos on the way out of the stadium.

"It's sad, they were down to 10 men... but that’s just how it goes."'

IMAGE: Mexico fans in the stands as they look dejected after the match. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

After reaching the round of 16 without conceding a goal, Mexico lost to an England team that played the final third of the match with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off.

Leaning against a damp bench by the exit, Ulises Chavez said: "It's hard to take, it's so painful."

Citywide Disappointment

IMAGE: Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after the match. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Along the city's central Reforma avenue, where thousands had gathered despite the rain to watch the match on giant screens, the mood was heavily subdued.

In stark contrast to the heartbreak of the crowd, an upbeat mariachi band continued to play as the clearing streets filled with thousands of dejected fans making their way home.

IMAGE: Mexico's Raul Jimenez hides his tears. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Aysha Peraza, 39, who had travelled from Sinaloa to the heart of the capital, watched a morning of intense optimism give way to a quiet, heavy heartbreak.

"From early on, the people were in a super good mood,” Peraza said as fans cleared out. "Right now, people are sad, you can feel the sadness. "Mexico made it very far," she said. "And, well, they made us feel things we hadn't felt in a long time."