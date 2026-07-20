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Minor Brawl Erupts After Spain Beats Argentina in World Cup Final

July 20, 2026 05:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A post-match brawl marred Spain's 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina, as tensions flared between Leandro Paredes and Gavi at the final whistle.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Sunday

IMAGE: Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points

  • A brief brawl broke out at the final whistle of the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.
  • Argentina's Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground, sparking the altercation.
  • Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni intervened to de-escalate the situation.
  • Spain secured their second World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Argentina after extra time, thanks to a goal from substitute Ferran Torres.
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez was dismissed in second-half stoppage time during the fierce encounter.
 

A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle of the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their 1-0 win on Sunday.

Tensions Flare After Final Whistle

Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and coaching staff clash with Spain's Eric Garcia after the match

IMAGE: Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and coaching staff clash with Spain's Eric Garcia after the match. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni intervened to cool tempers down at the end of a fierce encounter. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for the South Americans in second-half stoppage time.

Spain beat Argentina after extra time thanks to a goal by substitute Ferran Torres to clinch their second World Cup.

Source: REUTERS
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