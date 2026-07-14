De la Fuente backs Lamine Yamal to deliver in crucial World Cup semi-final

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is backing teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to overcome nerves and deliver a standout performance in the crucial World Cup semi-final clash against France, urging him to embrace the occasion.

IMAGE: England's Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight have retired from international cricket after the Lord's Test on Monday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has encouraged Lamine Yamal to enjoy the World Cup semi-final against France, believing his best performance is yet to come.

Yamal, who turned 19 on the eve of the match, has been recovering from a hamstring injury and has scored one goal in the tournament so far.

De la Fuente views the semi-final as a clash of 'antagonistic styles' and has thoroughly analysed France's dangerous transitions and exceptional players like Kylian Mbappe.

The coach dismissed suggestions that Spain are favourites, emphasising that both teams are strong and the label is irrelevant.

De la Fuente's final message to his players is to enjoy the moment, be themselves, and believe in their ability to reach the final.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has told Lamine Yamal to pack away the birthday candles and any nerves, saying the teenager's grandest World Cup moment may come against France in Tuesday's semi-final or on an even bigger stage. Lamine turned 19 on the eve of the meeting in Dallas and De la Fuente, who has long preached joy over jitters, said the forward should embrace rather than carry the occasion.

"I've told him there is no need to worry -- let him enjoy himself. I'm sure Lamine’s great World Cup day is still to come. I hope it’s tomorrow and, if not, then in the final, if we can get there," De la Fuente told reporters.

Yamal's Form and Injury Recovery

Lamine has gradually been finding form after entering the World Cup nursing a hamstring injury he suffered after converting a penalty for Barcelona in late April. He has scored one goal and failed to set up any at the tournament so far.

Spain beat France 5-4 in last year's Nations League semi-finals, but De la Fuente said the rematch would be another beast, particularly after the Spaniards almost let a 5-1 lead evaporate in the final 15 minutes. "We learn a lot from those matches, as they will have done," he said. "We will try to repeat the scenarios where situations were favourable to us and not the others."

Tactical Approach Against France

IMAGE: Spain coach Luis De La Fuente said his team has studied the French team thoroughly going into the semi-final. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The Spain manager framed the contest as a clash of "antagonistic styles" and said his side must be wary of France's "very dangerous" transitions.

Asked how Spain stop forwards Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, De la Fuente said there had been no shortage of homework.

"We’ve analysed them very, very thoroughly. They have players of exceptional calibre, but so do we. The key is to impose our own characteristics and style, and to neutralise the opposition. That’s football. The more balanced side is usually closer to winning, although that’s no guarantee," he said.

Dismissing the 'Favourites' Tag

De la Fuente said France were better than the side Spain beat in 2025, with both teams sharpened by time, and insisted he would not be drawn into France coach Didier Deschamps' suggestion that Spain are favourites, dismissing the label as little more than pre-match confetti.

"Being told you are favourites or not means nothing," De la Fuente said.

"We are both great teams, like in the other semi-final (England v Argentina). I don’t understand why people say such things because whether we’re the favourites or not is completely irrelevant."

De la Fuente, who described himself as "very romantic" and joked that he likes Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias, said his final message to the players would be to enjoy a moment that may not come around again.

"I tell the players that we need to enjoy ourselves; we’re in a situation that might never happen again. That we be ourselves, and that we be wary of the opposition’s strengths. We absolutely must believe we want to go through. We’ll give it our all to reach the final," De la Fuente added.