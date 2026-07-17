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Rocafonda's Pride: Lamine Yamal's Journey To World Cup Final

July 17, 2026 16:03 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal's humble Rocafonda neighbourhood is celebrating his journey to the World Cup final, highlighting his deep connection to his roots and his admiration for football icon Lionel Messi.

During the World Cup, Lamine Yamal has worn a headband with "Rocafonda" on it, donned the flags of his parents' countries of origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration.

IMAGE: During the World Cup, Lamine Yamal has worn a headband with "Rocafonda" on it, donned the flags of his parents' countries of origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lamine Yamal's working-class neighbourhood, Rocafonda, is buzzing with pride ahead of the World Cup final.
  • Yamal, 19, will face Lionel Messi, whom he has long admired, in the final.
  • He honours his roots by using a "304" hand gesture (Rocafonda's postal code) and wearing a Rocafonda headband.
  • His family, including his grandmother and cousin, express immense pride in his achievements.
  • Yamal, born in Spain to Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean parents, sees football as an example of racial and social integration.

The pitch where Spain forward Lamine Yamal honed his skills in a working-class, multi-ethnic neighbourhood outside Barcelona was buzzing with life as locals looked ahead with pride to the World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

"Now that the moment has come when the two of them are going to play against each other, it's incredible," said Keba, an 18-year-old Senegalese resident, referring to Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal's well-known admiration for Messi.

 

Yamal's Connection To Messi And Barcelona

Messi, 39, enjoyed the peak years of his career at Barcelona having come through the club's youth academy and a viral photograph showing the Argentine with a baby Lamine Yamal, now 19, has captured imaginations ahead of Sunday's final in New Jersey.

As children from migrant families played on a pitch behind a mural featuring Lamine Yamal's face in the Rocafonda neighbourhood, in the coastal city of Mataro, his grandmother, Fatima Nasraoui, and his 15-year-old cousin Rayan watched from a nearby bench.

"I want Spain to win," she said, adding that she would shout loudly if he scores.

"To me, Lamine means many good things, but above all he's like a brother because we grew up together," his cousin said.

Honouring His Rocafonda Roots

Lamine Yamal, who was born in Spain to a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, has never forgotten his roots. Throughout his career, he has honoured Rocafonda with his trademark "304" hand gesture after scoring goals -- a reference to the neighbourhood's postal code.

During the World Cup, he has worn a headband with "Rocafonda" on it, donned the flags of his parents' countries of origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration.

Source: REUTERS
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