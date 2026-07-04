Portugal star Ronaldo links up with Drake after Croatia victory

Cristiano Ronaldo met Canadian music superstar Drake after Portugal's dramatic 2-1 World Cup win over Croatia.

IMAGE: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo with Canadian rapper Drake after the former's World Cup Round of 32 match against Croatia on Thursday. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo met Canadian rapper Drake after Portugal's 2-1 World Cup win over Croatia.

Drake attended the Round of 16 clash in Toronto and later posed for a photograph with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal from the penalty spot..

Portugal will face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest World Cup memory was one of the glamourous kind.

After helping Portugal edge Croatia 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals, the 41-year-old forward spent time with Canadian music superstar Drake, who had watched the match from the stands.

Ronaldo later shared a photograph of the pair on Instagram, writing: '@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your city bro.'

The meeting brought together two of the world's biggest names from sport and music after a dramatic evening in which Ronaldo finally scored his first goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup.

The Portugal captain converted from the penalty spot as Roberto Martinez's side came from behind before substitute Goncalo Ramos headed a stoppage-time winner to send Portugal into the last eight.

The contest also marked another chapter in the long careers of former Real Madrid teammates Ronaldo and Croatia captain Luka Modric. With Croatia eliminated, the defeat could prove to be Modric's final appearance on the international stage.

Portugal's reward is a heavyweight quarter-final against Spain on Monday.

Drake, meanwhile recently made chart history after releasing three studio albums in quick succession. Iceman spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, while Habibti and Maid of Honour also debuted in the top three, making Drake the first artist to occupy the top three places on the albums chart simultaneously.

Iceman also gave Drake a record 15th No. 1 studio album, moving him ahead of Jay-Z among solo male artists, while the album's lead single Janice STFU helped him surpass Michael Jackson's mark for the most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles by a solo male artist.