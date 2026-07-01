PIX: Mexico City turns Carnival town after historic win at FIFA World Cup

Mexico coach Aguirre hails fans as driving force for victory as they beat Ecuador to break 40-year-old hoodoo.

IMAGE: Fans celebrate after Mexico beat Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 match in Mexico City, Mexico on Tuesday. Photograph: Armando Vega /Reuters

Mexican players and fans went into a delirium after their team ended a knockout hoodoo with a win over Ecuador to reach FIFA World Cup last 16.

Mexico ended a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory as first-half goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez secured a 2-0 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, sending the co-hosts into the last 16 amid euphoric scenes at a rocking Azteca Stadium.

Photograph: Armando Vega /Reuters

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo also praised the football team after the historic win.

Taking to X, the President wrote: 'They played with heart, with soul, and with pride. Today our National Team gave us an unforgettable joy and showed that we should never stop believing in Mexico.

'Thank you for defending our colors with passion and for making an entire country celebrate together. May the goal shout keep ringing out loud! Long live Mexico!' she added.

Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha Green/Reuters

FIFA also shared video of jubilant celebrations in Mexico City after El Tri's win.

Taking to X, FIFA shared a video capturing fans erupting in celebration following Mexico's triumph, describing it as a "historic night" for the team and supporters.

'Scenes in Mexico City! Fans celebrate an historic night as Mexico win their second-ever @FIFAWorldCup knockout match exactly 40 years after their first,' FIFA posted.

Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

The round of 32 victory was Mexico's first in the knockout stages of a World Cup since beating Bulgaria on home soil in 1986. They have booked a meeting with England or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the next round, with the co-hosts returning to the Azteca for the stadium's final match of the tournament.

"A really good first half and in the second half we managed to stay calm behind the ball," said Mexico coach Javier Aguirre.

"Judging by the atmosphere and how happy everyone is, I'm convinced there's a real bond between the fans and the team."

IMAGE: Mexico fans covered in snow from a machine celebrate their first goal scored by Julian Quinones. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

"This connection we have with the fans is a driving force," Aguirre said at a press conference.

On Tuesday night, the Azteca was once again overflowing, with just over 80,000 fans cheering on their team from start to finish and booing every time the opposing team touched the ball.

Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

"I've had some great victories, but none like today's, because it's at home, with your own people," added Aguirre, who previously managed Mexico at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

On Sunday, Mexico will play in the round of 16 again at home in Mexico City against the winner of the match between England and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Aguirre, 67, praised the Ecuadorean team, who finished second in the South American qualifiers with only two losses in 18 matches.

"It is not easy to beat Ecuador," he said.

IMAGE: Julian Quinones is hoisted by his Mexico teammates after victory over Ecuador. Photograph: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Aguirre was happy with Mexico's performance, his only gripe being that they were unable to score more goals on the counterattack to kill off the game.

As Mexico's players embraced at the final whistle, the strains of the famous mariachi song "El Rey" (The King) rang around the Azteca, with tens of thousands of supporters singing in celebration at their team's latest success.

"Sunday's game is the most important one in the history of the Mexican national team and in my career," Aguirre added.