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Mora joins Pele in record books as Mexico march into last 16

By REDIFF SPORTS July 01, 2026 12:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mexico teenager Gilberto Mora became the youngest player to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match since Pele as the co-hosts defeated Ecuador 2-0 to end a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory.

Gilberto Mora

IMAGE: Gilberto Mora Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Mexico's teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora made history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Ecuador on Tuesday.

At 17 years and 259 days old, he became the second-youngest player ever to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match, behind only Pele, who achieved the feat at 17 years and 239 days during the 1958 FIFA World Cup.

Key Points

  • Gilberto Mora became the second-youngest player to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match at 17 years and 259 days.
  • Only Pele was younger when he started a World Cup knockout game in 1958.
  • Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised the teenager's bravery.
 

Gilberto Mora received a standing ovation after becoming the youngest player to start a World Cup match since Pele.

"It's too bad Mora ran out of gas, but he's just a kid - he's brave," Aguirre said.

"All the players ran a lot."

Mexico ended a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory as first-half goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez secured a 2-0 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, sending the co-hosts into the last 16 amid euphoric scenes at a rocking Azteca Stadium.

The round of 32 victory was Mexico's first in the knockout stages of a World Cup since beating Bulgaria on home soil in 1986. They have booked a meeting with England or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the next round, with the co-hosts returning to the Azteca for the stadium's final match of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 schedule

More News Coverage

World CupGilberto MoraMexicoPeleEcuador 2-0

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