Messi's missing rival: Argentina captain finally faces England at World Cup

Lionel Messi will face England for the first time in his career when Argentina meet the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, ending a 20-year wait for one of football's most anticipated match-ups.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final at Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, US on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Lionel Messi has spent over two decades carving a path through international soccer, facing every World Cup-winning nation from Brazil to France, but one notable opponent has always been missing from the list: England.

Key Points Lionel Messi will play against England for the first time in his senior career in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.

He was unavailable when Argentina last played England in 2005 after being sent off on his international debut earlier that year.

The defending champions have survived three consecutive dramatic knockout matches to reach the semi-finals.

The semi-final adds another chapter to the historic Argentina-England football rivalry.

That will change on Wednesday when Argentina meet the European side in a World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, a heavyweight clash that Argentina's FA (AFA) described on its website as "the match fate owed Messi."

The 39-year-old Messi has played Brazil, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, Spain and France during his career, yet never crossed paths with England.

The closest he came was a friendly in Geneva in November 2005, the last time the two sides faced each other.

Argentina lost 3-2 as Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, who scored twice, overturned goals from Hernan Crespo and Walter Samuel. Messi, however, missed out after being sent off on his international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

"It's special because they're a great team, a powerhouse, and it's always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind," Messi told reporters after Argentina's 3-1 quarter-final victory over Switzerland in extra time on Saturday.

"We need to rest because we come from a lot of wear and tear, which the group obviously feels, and arrive in the best possible condition to keep doing what we've been doing: competing," he added.

IMAGE: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their first goal against Switzerland, assisted by a Lionel Messi corner. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Argentina survived a third consecutive dramatic knockout match, after defeating Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in the round of 32 and staging a comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 in the last 16 after trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining.

Messi contributed with an assist for Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal against Switzerland, but it was the first World Cup match since Argentina's 2-0 group-stage win over Poland at Qatar 2022 in which Messi did not score.

"England can outrun Argentina but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited," BBC pundit Micah Richards said.

"Marking him is impossible because he doesn't run back."

The England clash will add another chapter to one of soccer's most emotionally charged rivalries, shaped by decades of sporting drama and political tension, while giving Messi a place in a fixture that has produced some of Argentina's most enduring soccer memories.