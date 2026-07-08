FIFA WC: Mbappe hugs Dembele as France prepare for Morocco

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele shared a warm embrace in France training ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, easing rumours of tension as Les Bleus chase another semi-final appearance.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele hug during a France training session on Wednesday at Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, US, ahead of their FIFA WC 2026 quarter-final against Morocco. Photograph: Kind courtesy French Team/X

Key Points The pictures appeared to dismiss rumours of tension between the PSG teammates.

France are chasing a third straight World Cup semi-final under Didier Deschamps.

Morocco enter the quarter-final unbeaten in 10 matches and looking for their first-ever win over France.

France gave fans a glimpse of the relaxed mood inside their camp ahead of Thursday's FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, with captain Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele sharing a warm embrace during training.

The pictures, posted on the France team's official X account, quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly because they came amid persistent rumours of tension between the Paris Saint-Germain teammates.

Mbappe was seen wrapping his arms around Dembele before the pair burst into laughter, suggesting Les Bleus are united as they prepare for one of their biggest tests of the tournament.

IMAGE: France players warm up during training. Photograph: Winslow Townson/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The France skipper had earlier dismissed any talk of friction after Dembele came under criticism for his display against Senegal during the group stage.

"He's the Ballon d'Or winner and has everyone's confidence in the team," Mbappe had said in defence of his teammate.

France head into the last-eight clash chasing a third successive World Cup semi-final appearance.

IMAGE: France coach Didier Deschamps with Ousmane Dembele. Photograph: Winslow Townson/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Didier Deschamps' men have won all five of their matches so far, finishing top of Group I before seeing off Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds.

The Round of 16 victory over Paraguay was anything but straightforward, with Mbappe converting the decisive penalty after youngster Desire Doue won the spot-kick with an electric burst into the penalty area.

France have scored 13 goals in the tournament, with Mbappe, Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola forming one of the most feared attacking combinations in the competition.

Thursday's match will also be a landmark occasion for Deschamps. The French coach is set to take charge of his 25th World Cup match, drawing level with Helmut Schon for the most matches managed at the tournament. Before stepping down after the World Cup, Deschamps is also chasing his 20th World Cup victory as coach.

IMAGE: France's Ousmane Dembele and France's Kylian Mbappe during training. Photograph: Winslow Townson/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Morocco, however, have arrived with history on their minds.

The Atlas Lions have never beaten France in six previous meetings, losing four and drawing two, including a 2-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

But Morocco have continued their impressive rise since then.

IMAGE: France team during training ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco. Photograph: Kind courtesy France Team/X

Ranked seventh in the world, Mohamed Ouahbi's side finished runners-up in Group C before eliminating the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 and defeating co-hosts Canada 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Azzedine Ounahi struck twice against Canada before substitute Soufiane Rahimi completed the scoring as Morocco stretched their unbeaten run to 10 matches since the Africa Cup of Nations final.

With a place in the semi-finals at stake, France will bank on harmony inside the dressing room while Morocco look to script another memorable chapter in their remarkable World Cup journey.