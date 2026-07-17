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Louis Vuitton's World Cup Trophy Trunk Unveiled

July 17, 2026 10:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton continues its prestigious partnership with FIFA, designing the iconic bespoke trunk that will transport the coveted World Cup trophy to its next destination.

The FIFA World Cup replica trophy is displayed in a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk in a Louis Vuitton store in New York City on Thursday

IMAGE: The FIFA World Cup replica trophy is displayed in a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk in a Louis Vuitton store in New York City on Thursday. Photograph: Amy Tennery/Reuters

Key Points

  • Louis Vuitton has designed the bespoke trunk for the FIFA World Cup trophy for the fifth consecutive time.
  • The luxury trunk, featuring a golden V and monogram, will transport the trophy to the New York-New Jersey stadium.
  • This collaboration underscores the increasing involvement of high-end brands in major global sporting events.
  • Louis Vuitton also creates custom trophy cases for Formula 1, similar to Tiffany & Co.'s role with the Super Bowl trophy.
  • The design of the World Cup trophy's luggage is considered a significant honour due to its global prestige.

The World Cup trophy will be transported to the New York-New Jersey stadium in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in soccer.

The trunk features a golden V for "Victory" - and "Vuitton" - across the front, with the brand's recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors. The interior is lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.

 

Louis Vuitton's Enduring FIFA Partnership

It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together," Louis Vuitton CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co. crafting the prize awarded to the Super Bowl champion -- now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy -- since the first edition in 1967. Louis Vuitton also crafts bespoke luxury trophy trunks for major Grand Prix circuits under a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

But there is only one trophy for the quadrennial global showpiece - the prize typically resides at the FIFA Museum in Zurich - making the chance to design its bespoke luggage a particular honour.

Source: REUTERS
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