France Sets New FIFA World Cup Scoring Record

France has etched its name in FIFA World Cup history by becoming the first team to score three or more goals in five consecutive matches, propelled by Kylian Mbappe's record-breaking performance.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Ousmane Dembele after scoring France's first goal against Sweden on Tuesday. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Key Points France becomes the first team in FIFA World Cup history to score three or more goals in five consecutive matches.

Kylian Mbappe's two goals against Sweden secured France's 3-0 victory and a spot in the Round of 16.

Mbappe now holds the record for most knockout stage goals in World Cup history with 10, surpassing Ronaldo and Leonidas.

The French captain is now level with Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot race in the current tournament.

Mbappe's World Cup tally stands at 18 goals in 18 appearances, just one shy of Messi's all-time record.

France became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to score three or more goals in five consecutive matches, continuing their prolific run at the 2026 tournament. The milestone was confirmed by FIFA in a post on X following France's 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. "France have become the first team in @FIFAWorldCup history to score three or more goals in five consecutive matches," FIFA said.

Mbappe's Record-Breaking Performance

A clinical double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. While Sweden exits the tournament after a spirited run, France marches confidently into the round of 16, where they will lock horns with Paraguay on July 4.

Deschamps' Return and Team Dominance

Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother's funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence.

Mbappe's Historic Goal Tally

Entering the match tied with Brazilian icon Ronaldo and legendary pre-war forward Leonidas at 8 career knockout stage goals, Mbappe's strikes in the 45th and 74th minutes pushed his total to 10 knockout stage goals, the most by any player in the history of the competition. Mbappe's knack for delivering when the stakes are highest has defined his international career. His updated goal tallies paint the picture of a player performing at unprecedented efficiency. In the knockout stage, he has now scored 10 goals, bypassing Ronaldo (8) & Leonidas (8) for the record.

Mbappe's sixth goal of the tournament drew him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The brace also took his World Cup tally to 18 goals in just 18 appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's all-time record of 19 goals, achieved across 29 World Cup matches.