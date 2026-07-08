Julian Alvarez Lauds Lionel Messi As Argentina Stages Epic World Cup Comeback

Witness Lionel Messi's unparalleled genius as he orchestrates Argentina's stunning comeback against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026, solidifying his legacy as the greatest player in football history.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after their win over Egypt in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photograph: Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Julian Alvarez lauded Lionel Messi as the "best player in the world and in history" after his pivotal role in Argentina's World Cup comeback.

Messi inspired Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Despite an earlier penalty miss, Messi scored the crucial equaliser in the 83rd minute, sparking the turnaround.

Argentina recovered from a two-goal deficit, with Enzo Fernandez scoring the stoppage-time winner.

The win secures Argentina's spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland, continuing their title defence.

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez showered praise on captain Lionel Messi after the latter inspired a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt, describing him as "the best player in the world and in history" following another record-breaking performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking to reporters after Argentina's thrilling 3-2 win in the Round of 16, Alvarez said Messi's contributions in the ongoing tournament continue to leave even his teammates running out of words.

"Leo, honestly, there aren't many words left to describe. The World Cup he's having is impressive. And well, we try to help him, to accompany him, to enjoy every moment by his side. We also thank him for everything he does for us, for how he is with us, too. And well, he's a legend, the best player in the world and in history," Alvarez told the reporters, as quoted by ESPN FC.

Messi's Decisive Role In Argentina's Comeback

Messi once again proved decisive as Argentina recovered from two goals down to keep alive their hopes of retaining the World Cup title. After the defending champions fell 2-0 behind against Egypt, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the equaliser in the 83rd minute before Enzo Fernandez struck a stoppage-time winner to complete a remarkable 3-2 turnaround.

Despite his heroics, the 39-year-old endured a frustrating first half after seeing a penalty saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. The miss made Messi the first player to fail from the penalty spot twice in a single FIFA World Cup edition, excluding shootouts, while his four career World Cup penalty misses are the most by any player.

Messi nevertheless responded in trademark fashion to guide Argentina's comeback. Cristian Romero sparked the revival with a header in the 79th minute before Messi levelled with a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area that went in off the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

Argentina Advances To Quarter-Finals

Argentina's victory booked a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland as the defending champions moved a step closer to retaining the World Cup title.