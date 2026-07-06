Jude Bellingham: Mexico Win 'Best Night of My England Career'

England's midfield maestro Jude Bellingham hailed the Three Lions' dramatic 3-2 FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory against co-hosts Mexico as the 'best night of his England career', propelling them into the quarter-finals after a resilient performance.

IMAGE: England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Jude Bellingham described England's 3-2 victory over Mexico as the 'best night of his England career', securing their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

England overcame a hostile atmosphere at the Azteca Stadium and played with 10 men for much of the second half after Jarell Quansah's red card.

Bellingham praised Mexico's performance and highlighted his team's character in a 'chaotic game'.

At 23 years and six days, Bellingham became the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, surpassing Mario Kempes' record.

England will now face Norway in the last-eight clash of the tournament.

England's star striker Jude Bellingham described his team's thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 as the best night of his England career after the Three Lions booked their place in the quarter-finals.

A Resilient Performance

England overcame a hostile atmosphere at the Azteca Stadium and played much of the second half with 10 men following Jarell Quansah's red card before sealing a thrilling victory to set up a last-eight clash with Norway.

Reflecting on the result, Bellingham said it ranked among England's greatest victories in recent memory. "It's probably one of the biggest England wins in a while, probably the biggest one I can remember as a fan or player. The best night of my England career, our England career, probably. Just unbelievable. I can't put it into words right now," Bellingham said.

Praise for Opponents and Team Character

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham scores England's second goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The star footballer acknowledged the chaotic nature of the contest and praised Mexico for pushing England throughout the match. "It's tough to gather everything together, the goals, the penalty against, the penalty for, the red card. It was a chaotic game but credit to Mexico, they were a different class. We never underestimated them for one minute and they were exactly as good as we thought they would be. But this team showed character tonight, and I'm proud," he added.

Bellingham's Record-Breaking Achievement

According to FIFA, Bellingham, aged 23 years and six days, became the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, eclipsing the previous record set by Argentina's Mario Kempes, who was 23 years and 334 days when he faced Poland in 1978. The England midfielder was also named Player of the Match.