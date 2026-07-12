'It destroyed our game' Switzerland coach slams 'unacceptable' VAR rule

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin blasted the rule behind Breel Embolo's controversial red card as "unacceptable" after Argentina's 3-1 extra-time victory ended the Swiss team's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 run.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo is shown a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro after a VAR review during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin described the rule behind Breel Embolo sending off as “unacceptable” after Argentina scored twice in extra time to end the Swiss fairytale World Cup run with a 3-1 quarter-final victory on Saturday.

Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the 72nd minute, five minutes after Dan Ndoye had cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister’s early opener and with Switzerland carrying the greater threat.

Key Points Embolo was sent off for simulation after VAR overturned the referee's initial decision to penalise Argentina's Leandro Paredes.

Yakin believes the red card changed the momentum when Switzerland were controlling the quarter-final.

Midfielder Remo Freuler urged FIFA to explain the VAR intervention.

The striker left the field in tears after his dismissal, with Yakin insisting it was a refereeing mistake.

The referee had initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes before a lengthy VAR review established that Embolo had not been fouled.

“There was definitely no reason to award a yellow card,” Yakin said.

“It was a harmless situation. He should have let play continue.

“We were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don’t understand it. The fact that they intervened unnecessarily is extremely hurtful. It's a rule that has nothing to do with football.

“It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it is painful to lose that way.”

Embolo's Red Card Transformed Match

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo beats Argentina's Lisandro Martinez as keeper Emiliano Martinez makes a sliding save. Photograph: Denny Medley/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Switzerland held out until the 112th minute, when Julian Alvarez whipped a superb long-range shot into the top corner, before Lautaro Martinez added Argentina’s third nine minutes later.

The defeat ended Switzerland’s first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 1954 and left them one victory short of reaching the last four for the first time.

Yakin said the dismissal had transformed a match his side had begun to control after recovering from Mac Allister’s 10th-minute opener.

“I would like to praise the entire team because we came back from a goal down against the world champions and we had the momentum,” he said.

“We were dominating and controlling the match, and then we were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don’t understand it. My boys are the real heroes.”

Embolo Leaves In Tears

IMAGE: Switzerland's Denis Zakaria consoles Breel Embolo with after he is shown a second yellow card and a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro following a VAR review. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Midfielder Remo Freuler also questioned the intervention and called on FIFA to explain the decision.

“I’m very proud of the team. You could tell that we gave 100%,” Freuler said.

“I don’t understand how VAR can make such a decision, and FIFA has to explain it to us.”

Embolo collapsed in tears after the red card and was consoled by his teammates before leaving the pitch.

Yakin said the striker was devastated.

“He was fouled many times, and he had a few very good moments in this game, but then he couldn’t help the team anymore,” Yakin said.

“I don’t blame him. Obviously, he is shattered because he could not help the team. It was a refereeing mistake.”

Yakin said he was proud of Switzerland’s performance not only against Argentina but throughout a tournament in which they had gone further than any Swiss side in more than seven decades.

“I am very proud, they are very proud,” he added.