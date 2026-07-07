Balogun distances himself from Trump-linked FIFA decision

FIFA has upheld its controversial decision to suspend US striker Folarin Balogun's one-match ban, dismissing Belgium's challenge, even as the United States was subsequently eliminated from the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a 4-1 loss to Belgium.

IMAGE: US Folarin Balogun looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, US on Monday. Photograph: Blake Dahlin/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points FIFA dismissed Belgium's challenge over Folarin Balogun's eligibility, upholding the controversial decision to suspend his one-match ban.

Balogun was initially shown a red card in the US's Round of 32 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, leading to an automatic one-match ban.

The decision to overturn Balogun's ban sparked accusations of political pressure on FIFA, with US President Donald Trump claiming credit.

Despite Balogun's controversial inclusion, the United States was eliminated from the World Cup Round of 16 after a 4-1 defeat to Belgium.

Balogun acknowledged the controversy but stated he was not personally involved in the process of overturning his ban.

US striker Folarin Balogun acknowledged the controversy surrounding the reversal of his ban, saying his team accepted both the original red-card decision and the later decision that allowed him to return to action, adding that he had no personal involvement in the process behind the u-turn. FIFA has dismissed Belgium's challenge over the eligibility of Folarin Balogun after world football's governing body suspended the United States forward's one-match ban ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash between the two sides.

Controversial Ban Reversal

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Of course, it's controversial when the decision is overturned. We accepted the decision when I saw the red card, and we accepted the decision when we were told I could play," ESPN quoted Balogun as saying. "I was not involved in the process. It had nothing to do with me personally," he added.

However, Balogun's inclusion did not prevent the US from slipping to a 4-1 defeat to Belgium. After dominating the global football headlines for 24 hours, Balogun barely merited a mention in Monday's game against Belgium as the co-hosts were eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 16. The 25-year-old's three goals and playmaking up front had helped the US top their group and dispatch Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Political Pressure Accusations

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the US in action with Belgium's Nathan Ngoy. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

However, US fans feared they would be denied their most potent weapon in the round of 16 in Seattle after he received a red card against Bosnia, which carried an automatic one-match ban. FIFA then made the controversial decision to suspend Balogun's ban, with US President Donald Trump claiming credit. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the governing body's judicial bodies had operated "independently and autonomously" but the reversal sparked accusations FIFA had bowed to political pressure, while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said that it must be April Fool's Day.

Balogun's background was also in the spotlight. He acquired US citizenship by birth after his Nigerian mother was unable to return to London from a trip to New York because she was too far advanced in her pregnancy to fly. She took her newborn son back to Britain when he was one month old, where he would grow up before eventually choosing to represent the United States. Trump has repeatedly called for ending birthright citizenship.

US Team Unaware of Outcry

Despite the international outcry over FIFA's decision, US midfielder Tyler Adams said after the game that the squad had largely been unaware of the controversy. Seattle Stadium roared for Balogun when he stepped onto the pitch. Throughout the game, though, he struggled against Belgium's stubborn defence. Adams said Balogun had "tried today to be a presence and a nuisance, and at times he was getting the ball in behind and doing what he does, just didn't have too many opportunities".

Belgium, who emerged with a 4-1 win, limited Balogun to only three attempts at goal, with one on target. He did play a part in the US equaliser, however, drawing the free kick which Malik Tillman scored from in the 31st minute. There was little else to shout about for the Americans.