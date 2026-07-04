FIFA sticks with original kickoff time for Mexico-England showdown

FIFA is expected to keep the scheduled kickoff for Mexico's World Cup Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca despite weather concerns, as the hosts prepare to defend their formidable home record.

IMAGE: England's Declan Rice looks on as the England National Team Bus arrives at their hotel in Mexico City in Mexico on Friday, July 3. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

FIFA will keep the scheduled kickoff time for Sunday’s World Cup last-16 match between Mexico and England, despite earlier concerns that severe weather could force changes, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Key Points Mexico vs England will kick off at 6 pm local time at the Estadio Azteca.

FIFA had explored the possibility of rescheduling the match because of forecasts of severe weather.

Mexico's previous World Cup match against Ecuador was delayed due to heavy rain.

Mexico boast a formidable home record at the Azteca, with just two competitive defeats in 89 matches since 1966.

Mexico v England at the Azteca Stadium will remain at 6 pm local time (0000 GMT), while Brazil v Norway in New York is expected to go ahead at 4 pm local time (2000 GMT).

FIFA had considered bringing forward the Mexico match because of the forecast conditions.

Mexican media reported that it could be moved to noon local time (1800 GMT), while a spokesperson for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had said Brazil v Norway could be delayed by an hour if Mexico v England was rescheduled.

Mexico's last-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain.

FIFA will be meeting local organisers in Mexico to discuss the possibility of any disruptions to the match as fears about bad weather remain. FIFA sources also told Sky Sports that no decision was taken to move the game, ever.

Mexico will carry a formidable home record into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca--a record that underlines the challenge awaiting the Harry Kane-led England side. The clash against England is scheduled for July 6, 5:30 AM IST.

Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football's most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.

England now face a stern test as they prepare to take on the hosts in front of a home crowd, with Mexico's strong record at the Azteca adding further weight to the knockout encounter.

Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash.

England began their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, followed by a goalless draw against Ghana and a 2-0 win over Panama to progress from the group stage.

In their Round of 32 clash, England came from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in a tense clash, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to secure a place in the Round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico.

Congo DR stunned England early through Brian Cipenga's 7th-minute opener and held firm for much of the first half, frustrating England despite their dominance in possession. The African side went into the break leading after disciplined defending and sharp counter-attacks.

England responded after the break following tactical adjustments, with Kane equalising in the 75th minute before netting the winner in the 86th minute to seal a hard-fought victory.