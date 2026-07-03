Climate Change Threatens World Cup Match Safety

Discover how extreme heat and humidity, exacerbated by climate change, are jeopardising a World Cup match in the US, raising critical questions about player safety and future sports event planning.

IMAGE: TV presenters Ivan Cordoba and Diana Rincon take shelter from the sun under an umbrella, before the match between France and Sweden in New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on June 30, 2026. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Key Points Climate change and fossil fuel use are causing extreme heat and humidity, impacting a World Cup game.

The Paraguay vs. France match in Philadelphia faces temperatures exceeding FIFPRO's safe play recommendations.

A heat dome is causing dangerous heat indices across the U.S. East Coast, affecting World Cup host sites.

Experts warn that climate change is already disrupting daily life and will worsen without a transition to net-zero emissions.

FIFPRO highlights the need for future tournament scheduling to account for rising global temperatures and player health.

Climate change linked to fossil fuel use set the stage for extraordinary heat and humidity that has cast at least one World Cup game into a potential danger zone, according to the World Weather Attribution group of climate scientists.

Saturday's game between Paraguay and France is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET in Philadelphia with temperatures that exceed FIFPRO's recommendations for safe play, as a heat dome settles over large swaths of the U.S. and parts of Canada.

The U.S. National Weather Service warned this week that the heat dome - a high-pressure system which traps hot air beneath it - could see heat indices hit 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the Midwest and East Coast, with many World Cup host sites affected.

Understanding The Impact Of Extreme Heat On Sports

The conditions threaten to strain power grids and impact outdoor celebrations for the United States' 250th anniversary in a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. "When a historic Fourth of July celebration is disrupted, and World Cup matches are played in conditions that are unsafe for players and fans, it shouldn't take another scientific study to wake people up," Friederike Otto, Professor of Climate Science at the Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College London, said in a statement. “Climate change is here, it’s already impacting the things we enjoy in our everyday lives, and it will continue to get worse the longer we drag out the inevitable transition to net zero emissions."

Player Safety Concerns And Future Tournament Planning

Soaring temperatures and sweltering humidity have become a key talking point of the tournament a year after the world players' union FIFPRO sounded the alarm over dangerous heat at the Club World Cup, which was played in the U.S. FIFPRO praised FIFA in December for making an effort to "align the competition schedule planning and venue selection with the concerns around player health" at the World Cup, but said there were still some games that had risk attached. "The lesson for everyone in the industry is that with a warming planet, heat conditions will play a bigger part in tournament and league scheduling decisions in the future," FIFPRO said.

Soccer's world governing body, however, has no rule that would automatically trigger the postponement of a match because of extreme heat. FIFA was not immediately available to comment.