Tuchel: England must improve despite reaching World Cup semi-finals

England manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed the need for significant improvement from his squad, even after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway propelled them into the World Cup semi-finals, highlighting that while effort was commendable, the overall performance was not at a high level.

IMAGE: England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts after their match against Norway as England qualify for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points England manager Thomas Tuchel believes the team 'can and must improve' their performance, despite securing a 2-1 victory over Norway to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Jude Bellingham, who scored both goals for England, acknowledged the team's 'tough shift' and 'great effort' in the quarter-final match.

Tuchel praised the team's effort, spirit, and ability to overcome adversity, but stated that from a coaching perspective, the game was not of a 'high-level'.

Bellingham and captain Harry Kane have been instrumental in England's World Cup campaign, scoring 12 of their 13 goals in the tournament.

England is set to face either Argentina or Switzerland in the World Cup semi-finals in Atlanta on Wednesday.

England manager Thomas Tuchel did not disagree with Jude Bellingham's opinion that the team put in a great shift in Saturday's win over Norway to reach the World Cup semi-finals, but he firmly believes they can and must improve.

Bellingham again came to England's rescue, scoring both goals in the 2-1 victory after Norway had gone ahead, and he was told straight after the game that Tuchel was unhappy with the performance of his side. "Oh well, whatever... It's difficult out there," man-of-the-match Bellingham said. "It's a tough shift. All the players put in a very tough shift. So my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who were out there who put in a great shift yet again."

Tuchel's Assessment of Performance

IMAGE: England's Djed Spence and Norway's Fredrik Aursnes vie for possession. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

The first question Tuchel faced in his press conference was whether he agreed with Bellingham's words. "Absolutely, no one disputes that," Tuchel said. "I'm impressed with the shift that they put in, the effort, team spirit, the belief, and to overcome adversity and to dig in and find ways to win is on the absolutely highest level. They cannot get enough praise for that. "But I'm also a football coach, and I think we can play better. In general, I think it was not a high-level game," the German added. "I think we had better games in general. The analysing head of me and the football coach in me still thinks that we can and have to play better football."

Bellingham and Kane's Dominance

Bellingham and captain Harry Kane have dragged England into the last four, scoring 12 of their 13 goals in the tournament, and while Tuchel would like to see other players step up, he will not be complaining if those two keep delivering. "We need to get better in attacking to also bring other players into position," Tuchel said. "But, of course, they are decisive players. They love the responsibility. They have the quality. They show up in decisive moments, so there's nothing wrong with it. "We don't need to be sorry for that, that these two guys play for us and decide the matches for us. It's impressive. They're both top players, who found a way to play so efficiently with each other."

Manager's Unwavering Standards

Tuchel was again asked about why he appeared so unhappy after such an important win. "No, not at all with the result and not with the team," he said. "Maybe I need to be more specific. There's no doubt I'm proud and I'm happy. And I feel so connected to this team because they just do whatever it takes to take the next step. They just refuse to lose. They overcome obstacles and adversity. "We want to bring out the best in us because the top performance helps you win games. It is just like this, and so the head of mine is not fully satisfied and is not 100% happy with the way we played, and I stand by it." England will face Argentina or Switzerland in Atlanta on Wednesday.