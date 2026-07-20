Trump, FIFA Chief Booed at World Cup Final Ceremony

US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino faced boos from the crowd during the World Cup trophy ceremony at the New York New Jersey stadium, where Spain triumphed over Argentina.

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump with the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the presentation on Sunday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were booed by fans at the World Cup trophy ceremony.

The incident occurred at the New York New Jersey stadium on Sunday.

Infantino had announced that Trump would present the trophy to the winners.

Spain secured the World Cup title by defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0.

The booing subsided as Trump and Infantino proceeded to present medals to the players and coaches.

Boos descended from the stands as US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino took to the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony at New York New Jersey stadium on Sunday. Infantino said Trump would present the trophy to the winners of the World Cup final.

Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the title.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal receives the winner's medal from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The boos stopped when Trump and Infantino presented the players and coaches with their medals.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, stayed on the podium with the Spanish players before being invited to the side as captain Rodri was about to lift the trophy in front of a barrage of photographers.

Trump was at the centre of the biggest controversy of the World Cup when he called Infantino to ask him to review a red card handed to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun in a group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun's one-game red-card ban was suspended and he played against Belgium in the last 16, although the US lost 4-1.