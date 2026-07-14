How Djed Spence Silenced Critics With Impactful World Cup Performances

Djed Spence, initially a controversial World Cup squad selection, has defied critics to become an indispensable impact substitute for England, showcasing remarkable resilience and game-changing performances.

IMAGE: England will need a versatile defender like Djed Spence against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Djed Spence, a controversial World Cup selection, has become a key impact substitute for England.

He has silenced critics with his pace, energy, and passion in crucial knockout stage cameos.

Spence has played in all six of England's matches despite a broken jaw, showcasing resilience.

His versatility at full-back is vital for England's resource-limited defence, especially against Argentina.

Teammates like Jude Bellingham have praised Spence's heart and mentality in high-pressure situations.

A controversial selection in the World Cup squad and panned for his performance against DR Congo in the Round of 32, Djed Spence has morphed into a key impact substitute for England at the business end of the tournament.

Thrown on in the latter stages of the last-16 victory over Mexico and Saturday's quarter-final win against Norway, Spence has silenced his critics by bringing pace, energy and passion off the bench in impressive cameos.

Unmistakable for the chin strap he wears to protect a broken jaw sustained in a late-season Premier League match with his club Tottenham Hotspur, Spence has played a part in all six of England's matches at the tournament.

England's lack of resources at full back means the versatile defender is likely to again be called upon to play some sort of role against Argentina in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta.

Spence's Determination And Impact

"Listen, I just want to make the country proud, the nation proud, my team proud, the manager proud," the 25-year-old said after the win over Norway in Miami.

"When I step on the pitch, I'll give 110% for this country, I'm just grateful to do my part."

Addressing Early Criticism

Spence took a lot of flak from critics after starting at right back against DR Congo, though, particularly after the Africans took the lead with a goal down his side of the pitch.

Those who felt that England manager Thomas Tuchel had made a huge blunder by not bringing Real Madrid's experienced Trent Alexander-Arnold to North America felt vindicated, even if Spence was left exposed by his teammates in central defence.

The storm of criticism also led to a focus on his relationship with Tuchel, who, critics pointed out, often targeted Spence with animated blasts from the sidelines.

Relationship With Manager Tuchel

There was what looked like another heated exchange of ideas when Spence was brought on in the 86th minute of normal time against Norway, but Spence said there had been no problem.

"I think it's just passion," he said. "Just psyching me up to go on the pitch and cause trouble, and, yeah, that's what I did."

Spence's pace was indeed a thorn in the side of the tiring Norwegian side throughout the rest of a match played in stifling humidity, and he would have earned England a penalty had VAR not intervened.

Teammate Praise And Future Role

England ultimately progressed courtesy of Jude Bellingham's extra-time winner but the goalscorer was quick to praise Spence, his fellow defensive substitute Dan Burn as well as midfielder Elliot Anderson for protecting the lead.

"Warriors, warriors," Bellingham said. "It's one thing to have quality, which all the lads in this group do, but you don't know how much heart and mentality they have until you're in a situation like that."