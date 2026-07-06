Thierry Henry, including the UEFA, Belgium and several football figures questioned FIFA's late decision to suspend USA's Folarin Balogun's World Cup ban.

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun, who has scored three goals in the tournament so far, is now expected to be available when the United States face Belgium in Seattle on Monday. Photograph: Blake Dahlin/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Former France striker Thierry Henry said the late decision involving United States forward Folarin Balogun would have affected Belgium's preparations ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, adding that he did not believe the striker deserved a red card, in a video shared by FOX Sports on X.

Key Points Thierry Henry says FIFA's late decision disrupted Belgium's preparations for the USA clash.

FIFA suspended Balogun's automatic one-match ban after reviewing the case.

Belgium's football federation has appealed, calling the ruling unprecedented.

Reports linking the decision to Donald Trump's intervention have intensified the controversy.

FIFA announced on Sunday that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite playing with 10 men, the co-hosts secured progression to the last 16.

Trump asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's red card, which would have automatically suspended the player from Monday's round of 16 clash with Belgium.

FIFA suspended the implementation of the ban for a probationary period of one year, however, without rescinding the red card.

Balogun, who has scored three goals in the tournament so far, is now expected to be available when the United States face Belgium in Seattle, with a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals at stake.

'Yeah, that's exactly what it is for Belgium, the breaking news. That must have broken their spirit a tiny bit because you also prepare the game to play a certain way and then suddenly you have to change your preparation of the game,' Henry said on Fox Sports.

'This is also what it does when you do something like that. Three, four days to take a decision,' he added.

Henry reiterated that he did not believe Balogun's challenge warranted a red card.

'Now we need to go back to the point. I do not think it was a red card, and we all said it. We all know that it was not... he didn't do that on purpose,' he said.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward, however, acknowledged that the timing of the decision posed a challenge for Belgium despite agreeing with the eventual outcome.

'But I have to say that if you're Belgium, to prepare the game, it does change everything.

'I would not say that it never happened before because it must have happened in the history of the World Cup. I think I've heard that it happened maybe with Garrincha back in the day or something like that,' the former French footballer said.

'But I'm just saying whatever the rule was or the rule is, I'm just saying yes, 'I was kind of like okay, it is the right call, but why so late?" he added.

Belgium football RBFA questions legal basis for the ruling

The stunning move has thrust FIFA's disciplinary process into the spotlight and prompted an angry response from the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), which said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision.

The Athletic reported that the RBFA has written to FIFA to lodge an appeal in the matter.

The RBFA also said it is exploring all possible avenues to protect its interests.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the RBFA questioned the legal basis for the ruling.

While acknowledging that FIFA had relied on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the Belgian federation argued that other regulations clearly mandate an automatic suspension following a red card.

The statement read, 'FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction.

'However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.'

'July 5 is now April Fool's'

Begium Coach Rudi Garcia was caustic in his reaction: 'I didn't know that at the FIFA World Cup 5 July is now 1 April, and that is April Fool's. We are not defending the national team or the federation, we're defending football.'

European soccer body UEFA has lashed out at FIFA's decision, saying world soccer's governing body had "crossed a red line" and undermined the integrity of the game.

'We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision,' UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

'When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined.'

The German Football Association (DFB) chief Bernd Neuendorf saiid: 'FIFA should now issue a prompt statement regarding reports that the decision to overturn the red card shown to the American player Folarin Balogun was preceded by a telephone call between US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

'The impression that there has been active political interference in sport must be dispelled swiftly and conclusively. The integrity of the competition and the credibility of FIFA are at stake.'

'Football must never become a playground for political power'

European Commissioner For Sport Glenn Micallef said: 'Many football fans, including former players, have already spoken out about the suspension of Balogun. As a fan, I too believe it was the wrong decision. This said, I have always been clear. Decisions on sporting rules and sporting matters belong to sporting bodies, not politicians. Influencing sporting decisions would undermine the autonomy of sport.

'Our focus should instead be on the real governance challenges facing sport, including the weaponisation of sport for political purposes.'

Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter said: 'Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a US President intervenes with the FIFA President -- and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match -- the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power.'

Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp also chimed in saying: 'This is our sport, not theirs.'

'If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question. These two people (Trump and Infantino), who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this.'