France Midfielder Tchouameni Sidelined For Paraguay Match

France faces a significant challenge in their World Cup last-16 match against Paraguay as key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is sidelined with a thigh injury, impacting their knockout stage aspirations.

IMAGE: France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Aurelien Tchouameni ruled out of France's World Cup last-16 match against Paraguay.

The midfielder sustained a thigh injury, as reported by L'Equipe.

Manu Kone is expected to replace the 26-year-old starter.

France advanced to the knockout stage with a perfect record in Group I.

The crucial last-16 fixture against Paraguay will take place in Philadelphia.

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out of Saturday's World Cup last-16 clash against Paraguay with a thigh injury, French daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

The 26-year-old started three of France's four matches at the tournament and is expected to be replaced by Manu Kone.

France advanced to the knockout stage after topping Group I with a perfect record, winning all three matches before cruising to a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the round of 32.

They face Paraguay in Philadelphia.

The French Football Federation was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.