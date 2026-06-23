Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » FIFA WC 2026: Algeria come from behind to edge Jordan 2-1

FIFA WC 2026: Algeria come from behind to edge Jordan 2-1

June 23, 2026 11:08 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Algeria rallied to down Jordan and keep their Round of 32 hopes alive at the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Algeria's Nadhir Benbouali scores their first goal against Jordan

IMAGE: Algeria's Nadhir Benbouali scores their first goal against Jordan in their Group J match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US on Monday. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Algeria fought back from a goal down to beat Jordan 2-1 on Monday, keeping alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds and condemning their opponents to an early exit in Group J.

 

After a long and frustrating struggle to crack open a resolute Jordanian defence, Algeria turned the game around with two goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri.

Jordan absorbed waves of Algerian pressure and went ahead in the 36th minute after a defensive error triggered a quick attack that was finished off by Nizar Al‑Rashdan low into the corner.

Algeria got the breakthrough in the 69th minute when substitute Benbouali headed home a Riyad Mahrez corner, before Gouiri prodded in a loose ball for the winner eight minutes from time.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

AlgeriaFIFA World Cup 2026Jordan 2-1Nadhir BenboualiAmine Gouiri

More From Rediff

'Tired' Messi savours record night as Argentina march on

'Tired' Messi savours record night as Argentina march on
Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup's All-Time Goals Record

Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup's All-Time Goals Record
Messi Magic Powers Argentina To World Cup Knockouts

Messi Magic Powers Argentina To World Cup Knockouts

Related Stories

FIFA WC's Perfect Script: Legends Deliver, New Heroes Rise

FIFA WC's Perfect Script: Legends Deliver, New Heroes Rise

Quick Links

Santa ClaraCaliforniaNizarRiyad MahrezFIFA World Cup Points

Web Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets
Meet The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge

Meet The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge
Papa Meri Jaan

Papa Meri Jaan

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026