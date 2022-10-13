FIFA U-17 Women's WC: Canada-France share spoils

IMAGE: Action from the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Margao, on Wednesday. Photograph: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

A spirited Canada held a formidable France to a 1-1 draw in a group D match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Fatorda, on Wednesday.

Anabelle Chukwu gave Canada the lead in the 67th minute, but Lucie Calba equalised within six minutes.

In a Group C match in Navi Mumbai, Asian giants China beat Mexico 2-1.

Quao Ruiqi gave China the lead in the 49th minute by converting a penalty. Yu Xingyue then extended the lead to 2-0 at the stroke of the 90th minute, but Mexico pulled one back in the third minute of stoppage time through Katherin Guijarro.

In a late evening group D encounter, Japan blanked Tanzania 4-0. Uno Shiragaki struck in the 33rd minute, followed by Moto Itamura, who doubled the lead in the 67th minute. Ai Tsujisawa made it 3-0 for the Japanese in the 75th minute while Momoko Tanikawa rounded off the tally, in the 81st minute.

In the other group C match in Navi Mumbai, Jone Amezaga's 85th-minute strike saw Spain edge out Colombia by a single goal, in an intensely fought encounter.