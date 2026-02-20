HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FIFA to lead $75m project to build football ecosystem in Gaza

FIFA to lead $75m project to build football ecosystem in Gaza

February 20, 2026 16:55 IST

FIFA Rebuild Gaza Board of Peace

IMAGE: The inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • FIFA and the Board of Peace have signed an agreement to attract investment to support recovery of conflict-affected regions.
  • The first phase of the collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive recovery programme for Gaza.
  • FIFA will raise $75 million for soccer-related projects in Gaza.

FIFA and the Board of Peace have signed a partnership agreement to attract investment from global leaders and institutions for sustainable development in conflict-affected regions through football.

The Board of Peace, established under the US President Donald Trump, held its first meeting focused on Gaza's reconstruction fund, aimed at rebuilding the territory once Hamas disarms.

The disarmament of Hamas militants and accompanying withdrawal of Israeli troops, the size of the reconstruction fund and the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-torn population are expected to pose significant challenges to the board's effectiveness in the coming months.

The FIFA collaboration plan includes building 50 mini-pitches near schools and residential areas in Gaza, five full-size pitches across multiple districts, a state-of-the-art FIFA academy and a new 20,000-seat national stadium, FIFA said.

FIFA to raise $75 million

Trump said FIFA will raise $75 million for soccer-related projects in Gaza.

"Today, FIFA and the Board of Peace have signed a landmark partnership agreement that will foster investment into football for the purpose of helping the recovery process in post conflict areas," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"Together with the support of the Board of Peace, FIFA will drive this partnership which is built to deliver impact at every stage."

 

The programme will also emphasise job creation, youth participation, organised leagues for boys and girls, community engagement and the stimulation of local commercial activities, FIFA added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
