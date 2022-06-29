News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA sells 1.8 million tickets for Qatar's World Cup

FIFA sells 1.8 million tickets for Qatar's World Cup

June 29, 2022 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: There is a special category of tickets available only to residents of host nation Qatar and fans in the Gulf Arab state have bought the largest number of tickets, FIFA said. Photograph: Luis Vera/Getty Images

Organisers have sold 1.8 million tickets for this year's World Cup in Qatar, world soccer governing body FIFA said Wednesday ahead of the next round of ticket sales that opens on July 5.

 

There is a special category of tickets available only to residents of host nation Qatar and fans in the Gulf Arab state have bought the largest number of tickets, FIFA said.

Aside from Qatar, the top countries where fans bought tickets are Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, FIFA said in a press release.

FIFA expects to offer a total of 3 million match tickets during the 28-day tournament, which kicks off November 21, a spokesperson said.

Qualifications for the World Cup have now concluded and all 32 available slots for the tournament have been secured.

The next round of sales will remain open until August 16 and tickets will be confirmed on payment, on a first come, first served basis. The most recent phase of ticket sales, a random selection draw, closed at the end of April.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA tells AIFF to hold elections to avoid ban
FIFA tells AIFF to hold elections to avoid ban
Did AIFF hire astrologer to change team's fortune?
Did AIFF hire astrologer to change team's fortune?
'We are 8-10 years behind other Asian countries'
'We are 8-10 years behind other Asian countries'
NIA books killers of Udaipur tailor under UAPA
NIA books killers of Udaipur tailor under UAPA
India slams UN remarks against Setalvad's arrest
India slams UN remarks against Setalvad's arrest
Jailed NCP leaders move SC to take part in floor test
Jailed NCP leaders move SC to take part in floor test
PHOTOS: Sri Lanka v Australia, 1st Test, Day 1
PHOTOS: Sri Lanka v Australia, 1st Test, Day 1

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Paul Pogba's elder brother joins ATK Mohun Bagan

Paul Pogba's elder brother joins ATK Mohun Bagan

India face Brazil in Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup

India face Brazil in Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances