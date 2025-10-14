HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FIFA says, will help Gaza rebuild football infrastructure

October 14, 2025 15:56 IST

'Football’s role has to be to support, to unite, to give hope.'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

IMAGE: FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged the governing body’s support to rebuild football infrastructure in Gaza as part of wider post-war reconstruction efforts following Monday's peace summit in Egypt.

Infantino was among more than 20 world leaders who attended the gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

 

"It’s something that is really important for FIFA to be here to support, to help, to assist, to make sure that this peace process comes to fruition," Infantino said after the signing of a document outlining plans for regional stability and reconstruction.

The FIFA president said his organisation would help restore football in Gaza and the wider Palestinian territories, including rebuilding facilities destroyed during Israel's military operation that killed more than 67,000 people, and launching a fund to support new pitches and youth programmes.

"Football’s role has to be to support, to unite, to give hope," he said.

"We will help to rebuild all the football facilities in Gaza, bring football back together with the Palestinian Football Association, and create opportunities for children through the game."

Infantino added that FIFA would contribute with mini-pitches and "FIFA Arenas" and invite other partners to join the effort, saying "football brings hope to children, and it’s very, very important".

Source: REUTERS
