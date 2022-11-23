News
Saudi's Al-Shahrani likely out of World Cup

Saudi's Al-Shahrani likely out of World Cup

November 23, 2022 17:57 IST
Saudi

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani's World Cup is likely over as he will undergo surgery after sustaining a facial injury during the 2-1 Group C victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Al-Shahrani fell to the ground after colliding with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in stoppage time and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

 

"Yasser Al-Shahrani is heading to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh and will undergo surgery in the coming few hours as per the medical staff's recovery plan," the Saudi Federation said on social media.

Reuters was not able to obtain comment from officials of the Saudi Federation about his participation in the following two group games.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

