News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA rankings: India plummet further

FIFA rankings: India plummet further

Source: PTI
April 04, 2024 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Before dropping 15 places to 117 in March, the Indian team was placed at 102nd in the FIFA rankings, issued on December 21, 2023.

IMAGE: Before dropping 15 places to 117 in March, the Indian team was placed at 102nd in the FIFA rankings, issued on December 21, 2023. Photograph: AIFF/X

The Indian football men's team dropped four places to 121 in the latest FIFA rankings, its worst in recent years, following an embarrassing 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Guwahati last month.

 

The Igor Stimac-coached side, which had broken into the top-100 last year, having won the Intercontinental Cup, the Tri-Nations tournament and the SAFF Championship, on March 26 suffered a shocking defeat at home to lowly-ranked Afghanistan to continue its poor run of late.

Even though the team registered a win against Kuwait in the World Cup qualifiers, India's first away win in over two decades, the forgettable outing at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, where they lost all their matches without scoring a single goal, saw them plummet 15 spots to 117th after the continental tournament.

India ended their Asian Cup campaign in January pointless and goal-less after losing to Australia (0-2), Uzbekistan (0-3) and Syria (0-1). It finished at the bottom of the four-team Group B.

Last month, the Blue Tigers were held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan in their first leg second round World Cup qualifiers in Abha, Saudi Arabia, and then lost the home fixture, prompting outrage from fans and calls for sacking of Stimac.

India's worst ranking is 173.

Before dropping 15 places to 117 in March, the Indian team was placed at 102nd in the FIFA rankings, issued on December 21, 2023.

Reigning world champions Argentina continue to top the chart followed by 2022 World Cup runners-up France, England, Belgium and Brazil.

Netherlands occupy the sixth place and they are followed by Portugal, Spain and Italy with Croatia completing the top 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
DC Vs KKR: Who Batted Best?
DC Vs KKR: Who Batted Best?
King Khan's In The House!
King Khan's In The House!
DC vs KKR: Who Took The Best Catch?
DC vs KKR: Who Took The Best Catch?
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO
Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO
Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup
Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup
Kejriwal asks Delhi MLAs to go back to the people
Kejriwal asks Delhi MLAs to go back to the people

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Stimac to remain in charge for WC qualifiers in June

Stimac to remain in charge for WC qualifiers in June

DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers

DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances