FIFA probes after France alleges racism against Argentina

IMAGE: Argentina forward Enzo Fernandez posted a video on Instagram in which members of the Argentina national team can be seen singing about France striker Kylian Mbappe's African descent. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

FIFA is investigating a video circulating on social media that showed members of the Argentina national team singing about France's players in a way that the French Football Federation (FFF) said was "racist and discriminatory".

The FFF said on Monday that it would file a complaint to the global soccer governing body over the video, in which Argentina players sing about France striker Kylian Mbappe's African descent.



The video was posted by Argentina forward Enzo Fernandez on Instagram amid the team's celebrations following a 1-0 victory over Colombia to win the Copa America.



"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. "FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."



Fernandez later apologised on social media, saying he had gotten "caught up in the euphoria of our

celebrations.""The song included highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," he wrote.Fernandez's Chelsea club team mate Wesley Fofana earlier described the video as "uninhibited racism".However, Argentina's Vice President Victoria Villarruel defended Fernandez and the team, saying she would not tolerate the actions of a "colonialist" country."No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a song on the pitch or for telling the truths they don't want to admit," Villarruel posted on her account on X."Argentina is a sovereign and free country. We never had colonies or second-class citizens. We have never imposed our way of life on anyone."But neither will we tolerate that they do it to us.... Enzo I support you, (Lionel) Messi, thanks for everything! Argentinians always hold your head up high."Chelsea said in a statement on Wednesday all forms of discriminatory behaviour were completely unacceptable."We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome," the English Premier League club said.Mbappe and other players of African descent on the France team were racially abused on social media after losing to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, prompting a senior French cabinet minister to call on FIFA to investigate.