FIFA probe begins after Spain-Argentina World Cup final explodes

World football's governing body, FIFA, has launched a formal disciplinary investigation into the chaotic post-match brawl that marred the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, following Spain's dramatic extra-time victory.

IMAGE: Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points FIFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into the post-match brawl at the World Cup final.

The incident occurred after Spain's 1-0 extra-time win against Argentina.

Tensions escalated following Enzo Fernandez's red card and a clash involving Leandro Paredes.

Players from both teams were involved in shoves, requiring separation.

The investigation's conclusion timeframe remains undisclosed by FIFA.

World soccer's governing body FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in a chaotic World Cup final.

Tensions boiled over after Spain secured their second World Cup title courtesy of an extra-time winner from winger Ferran Torres. Argentina had already been reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute of normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.

Post-Match Chaos And Investigation Details

At the final whistle, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, triggering a broader brawl between the two sets of players.

The teams exchanged shoves and had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni trying to calm down the players at the end of the ill-tempered encounter.

No timeframe was given for the conclusion of the investigation.