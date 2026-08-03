Infantino's Re-election Bid in Jeopardy as Federations Withdraw Support

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid is facing significant challenges as national football federations, including Serbia, Sweden, and Wales, withdraw their support following concerns over governance and a controversial plan to sell a stake in the World Cup.

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Key Points Serbia, Sweden, and Wales have formally withdrawn their support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid, citing concerns over governance, transparency, and management.

England's Football Association is also expected to withdraw its support, indicating a coordinated effort by European federations.

The backlash intensified after Infantino's failed plan to sell a minority stake in a new entity overseeing FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, had previously voted to boycott FIFA World Cup and other competitions in protest of the proposed sale.

Despite facing significant pressure, Infantino is reportedly unwilling to resign and is seeking support from federations in Africa, Asia, and South America.

The national soccer federations of Serbia, Sweden and Wales withdrew their support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid on Monday and England's is expected to do the same. The backlash against the head of world soccer's ruling body has intensified following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

FIFA's proposal to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

Federations Express Concerns

"The Football Association of Serbia has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino for a new term as President of FIFA," the federation said in a statement. "We remind that we provided Mr. Infantino with our support on May 25 of this year in written form, but after carefully reviewing the events that, in the recent period, have seriously damaged the image and reputation of both FIFA and its President, this is the only logical and rational decision."

Sweden followed suit. "At an extraordinary board meeting on Monday, SvFF has chosen not to support FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the upcoming re-election," the Swedish federation said. "This is after a long-term assessment of the development within FIFA and the organization's leadership. The decision is based on recurring shortcomings in governance, transparency and management, which means that trust in Gianni Infantino's leadership no longer exists."

Earlier, Wales became the first national federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino. "The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027 to 2031 term," the Welsh FA said in a statement. "The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football. "Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept."

England's FA Set to Follow

England's Football Association (FA) will also withdraw its support for Infantino, a source familiar with the organisation said. FA is set to write to Infantino to withdraw a previous letter supporting his re-election to FIFA, in what is a sign of a massive coordinated effort by European Football associations to remove him from the top post in football as soon as possible.

Trouble has been looming over the FIFA presidency of Infantino ever since the announcement of establishing the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) on Tuesday, to bring together the sale of FIFA's commercial rights, right from broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing, with the operational delivery of its tournaments. Under this proposal, FIFA was to raise up to 4.2 billion USD (3.1 billion pounds) via external investors through the sale of minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE. This move generated a lot of concern and anger from the football fraternity, particularly UEFA, who felt that the sport, particularly its showpiece event, the FIFA World Cup, was being put for sale.

UEFA's Stance and Infantino's Response

UEFA, the governing body of European football, on Thursday also said its member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the FIFA World Cup and all other FIFA competitions in protest against FIFA's plan to sell stakes in a subsidiary that will manage the global governing body's tournaments. After facing the wrath from various quarters in world football, FIFA went on to drop its plans of establishing FFE. But nonetheless, Infantino continued to face anger from world football, as the Welsh FA became the first football association across the world to withdraw support for his re-election to the top post in the world's football body.

According to Sky Sports, many more letters and announcements are expected to pour in over the next few hours and days to put more pressure on Infantino, who is riding on the success of an expanded, 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 won by Spain by beating Argentina in the final. But, Infantino is so far in no mood to resign and has been trying to retain his position by asking associations by Africa, Asia and South America, regions where he still enjoys solid backing to support him. Even if he manages to survive this wave of anger, he is almost set to face a challenger during next year's FIFA presidential election in March in Morocco.