Infantino: World Cup stake sale 'an opportunity, not an obligation'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has addressed the controversy surrounding the proposed sale of stakes in the World Cup, clarifying that the plan is part of a democratic consultation process, amidst criticism from regional football authorities.

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted that fans will remain cornerstone of football. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Key Points FIFA plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and other events, offering up to 20% stakes to external investors.

The proposal faced strong criticism from regional confederations, who claimed they were not consulted.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated the plan is 'an opportunity but not an obligation' and initiates a consultation process.

Infantino affirmed that FIFA will maintain governance of football without external interference, with fans remaining central to the sport.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the plan to sell stakes in the World Cup a proposal but 'not an obligation' after the idea provoked a furious response from some football authorities.

FIFA's Commercial Strategy

FIFA announced plans this week to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and said it will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors. The proposal drew strong criticism from the sport's regional confederations, which said they were blindsided by the plan by world soccer's governing body to bring private investors into the sport.

But Infantino said strengthening the commercial side of the game is the natural next step in this evolution.

"It's part of a democratic process -- a consultation process -- and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation, and, as I said, it kicks off the consultation process," Infantino said in a video provided by FIFA on Wednesday.

Maintaining Governance and Fan Focus

FIFA is one of the world's wealthiest sporting organisations, generating billions of dollars in revenue, largely from broadcasting rights, sponsorship and other commercial deals linked to the World Cup.

Infantino insisted in his remarks that fans will remain the cornerstone of soccer and that FIFA will continue to govern football without any external interference.

"FIFA obviously continues to govern football without any external interference," said Infantino. "And the flagship tournament it organises, like the FIFA World Cup or the FIFA Women's World Cup, will always remain."