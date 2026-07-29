FIFA opens proceedings against Argentina over Falklands message, post-final brawl

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over World Cup incidents, including a Falklands banner display and post-final scuffle involving players from both teams.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso celebrate with a Falkland Islands-related banner after defeating England in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on July 17, 2026. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association and several players over alleged breaches during the World Cup, including displaying a politically charged Falklands banner.

The governing body is also investigating incidents involving discriminatory behaviour, delayed kick-offs, security lapses, inappropriate messages and objects thrown by fans during the tournament.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three assault charges following a post-final altercation with Spain's Gavi, while Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, Roberto Ayala and Gavi also face disciplinary counts.

FIFA said all respondents have been given the opportunity to present their defence before the Disciplinary Committee reaches a final decision.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina's football association (AFA) and its players for several alleged breaches at the World Cup, including the holding up of a banner asserting sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

Following Argentina's semifinal victory over England in Atlanta, some players brandished a banner declaring "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine").

Multiple Disciplinary Breaches Under Scrutiny

FIFA said using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature was a potential breach of the disciplinary code.

In 2014, FIFA had fined Argentina 20,000 pounds ($26,560) for a similar banner held up by players before a friendly with Slovenia.

Other alleged breaches at the World Cup include discriminatory chants and gestures, late kickoffs, security protocol failures, inappropriate team and spectator messages, and objects thrown by fans across several matches during the tournament.

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Final Whistle Brawl Lands Players in Trouble

Meanwhile, disciplinary proceedings were also opened against several players after the final in New Jersey where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra-time.

A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate.

Paredes faces three assault counts while Nahuel Molina faces two counts. Molina, Thiago Almada and Argentine official Roberto Ayala as well as Spain's Gavi face one count each for unsporting behaviour.

"In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course," FIFA said.