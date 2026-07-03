Why Croatia's late equaliser was ruled out: Martinez backs VAR decision

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended the VAR decisions that helped his side beat Croatia 2-1, while FIFA explained how Connected Ball Technology confirmed the stoppage-time offside call that ended Croatia's World Cup campaign.

Key Points Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Josko Gvardiol's 103rd minute equaliser was disallowed by VAR.

Portugal coach Martinez rejected suggestions that Croatia had been denied a legitimate second goal following a late VAR intervention.

Portugal rallied to knock out Croatia 2-1.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez defended the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions in his side's dramatic win over Croatia.

The comments came after Portugal's 2-1 win in a tightly contested match that saw them advance to the Round of 16, while Croatia exited after failing to convert several key chances.

Portugal recovered from an early setback to register a thrilling comeback victory as substitute Goncalo Ramos headed home the match-winner with a stoppage-time goal to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Croatia looked to have equalised at the end, leaving Ronaldo crestfallen on the bench, but the last-gasp effort was ruled offside after a video assistant referee review.

It was Josko Gvardiol who thought he had equalised for Croatia in the 103rd minute but a review showed the ball had touched Igor Matanovic on the way through, which made Gvardiol offside.

'We didn't deserve this sort of finish,' said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

'It's never easy when you concede a goal in the last minutes of the match but we should have resolved this differently.'

Martinez rejected suggestions that Croatia had been denied a legitimate second goal following a late VAR intervention.

'There were no bad decisions. Today we were fortunate,' Martinez said when asked if Croatia had been robbed of a second goal by VAR.

'The chip ball showed that it was offside, the penalty was also clear. I understand the work of (Croatia coach Zlatko) Dalic in this team and it is a shame that there was only one winner today,' he added.

FIFA defends VAR call

FIFA spent little time in defending the VAR call.

'According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanović in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal,' FIFA wrote on X.



'IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a 'heartbeat graphic', and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions.'

Dalic also criticised the overall refereeing during the match.

'It was very bad refereeing,' Dalic said, adding that Croatia 'should have been given more free kicks.'

However, the Croatia coach was quick to temper his criticism, stressing that his team must take responsibility for the defeat.

'But Croatia lost. I'm not going to find any excuses. We could have won this earlier.'