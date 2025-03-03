HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football Federation

March 03, 2025 18:09 IST

IMAGE: FIFA suspended the Pakistan Football Federation in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference. Photograph: Pakistan Football Federation/X

FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after it approved constitutional amendments validated by world soccer's ruling body and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The PFF approved the amendments at an extraordinary congress in Lahore on Thursday, fulfilling the requirement for ending the suspension set

by FIFA last month.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 2 March 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on 6 February 2025," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference. Its last ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF's normalisation committee said it had regained full control of the federation's premises and finances.

 

"We thank FIFA and AFC for their continued support of Pakistan football and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan football community," the PFF posted on X.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
